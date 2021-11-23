Listen to TV November 22, 2021: Blanca, Big Brother Vip

You listen to tv from Monday 22 November 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Northern Ireland-Italy” against “Big Brother Vip 6“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Monday 22 November 2021?

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘Blanca’ overwhelms Alfonso Signorini’s ‘Big Brother Vip 2021’.

Rai 1: Blanca, the Italian television series directed by Jan Maria Michelini and Giacomo Martelli, and loosely based on the novels of Patrizia Rinaldi, attracted the attention of 5,672,000 spectators. Share of 26%. In the cast: Maria Chiara Giannetta, Giuseppe Zeno.

On Rai 2: Under the volcano, the documentary tells about active and dormant volcanoes such as Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Stromboli and Etna. The episode recorded 864,000 spectators (3.7% share).

Rai 3: Report, the new inquiries by Siegfried Ranucci on the exposed nerves of our country informed 1.773.000 spectators. Share of 7.7%.

Network 4: Fourth Republic, the program conducted by Nicola Porro dedicated to economics, politics and current affairs recorded 826,000 spectators. Share 4.7%.

Channel 5: Big Brother Vip, the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini intrigued 3,138,000 spectators. Share of 20.6%. Nominated: Soleil Sorge, Carmen Russo and Gianmaria Antinolfi.

Italy 1: Jack Ryan – The initiation, a 2014 film directed and starring Kenneth Branagh, starring Chris Pine, held 1,162,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 5.1% share.

La7: Grey’s Anatomy: the seventeenth edition of the medical drama thrilled 357,000 spectators with 1.6% of auditel. In the cast: Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson.

Tv8: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro: the 2014 film directed by Marc Webb, sequel to The Amazing Spider-Man, it glued 228,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 1.1%. In the cast: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx.

Nine: Little Big Italy: Francesco Panella’s journey to discover the best Italian restaurants abroad attracted the attention of 390,000 spectators for a 1.7% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of November 22, 2021

RAI 1

CHANNEL 5