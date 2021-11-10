Listen to TV November 9, 2021: Imma Tataranni, Quo Vado

You listen to tv from Tuesday 9 November 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor” against “Here I go“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Tuesday 9 November 2021?

To be reported on the other networks “The college“On Rai2 and”Hyenas“On Italy 1.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Imma Tataranni vs Quo Vado. Auditel last night, November 9, 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘Imma Tataranni’ beats the comedy ‘Quo Vado’ by Checco Zalone.

Rai 1: Imma Tataranni – Deputy Prosecutor, the final episodes of the series focused on the vicissitudes of the deputy prosecutor played by Vanessa Scalera have glued 5,142,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 24.4%.

On Rai 2: The College, the docu-reality set in 1977 attracted 1,533,000 spectators (7.6% share).

Rai 3: #Cartabianca, the information and current affairs program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer informed 906,000 spectators. Share of 4.6%.

Network 4: Out of the box, Mario Giordano is back live with a new episode of the in-depth program on the hottest issues of politics and current affairs, intriguing 767,000 spectators. Share 4.5%.

Channel 5: Here I go, the 2016 film directed by Gennaro Nunziante and starring Checco Zalone entertained 2,390,000 spectators. Share of 11.1%.

Italy 1: The Hyenas, the program conducted by Nicola Savino with the presence this evening of Michela Giraud glued 1,328,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 8.5% share.

La7: On Tuesday: the weekly appointment with politics and current affairs conducted by Giovanni Floris recorded 1,148,000 spectators, equal to 5.6% of auditel.

Tv8: Game of Talents: the new episode of the talent show hosted by Alessandro Borghese with Mara Maionchi and Frank Matano thrilled 321,000 spectators. Share of 1.5%.

Nine: Rocky IV: 1985 film written, directed and starring Sylvester Stallone held 257,000 spectators in suspense for a 1.1% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of November 9, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00%.

: 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00%. The ladies’ paradise : 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% share.

: 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% share. Life live: 0.000.000 spectators with 0.00% share.

CHANNEL 5