Listen to TV October 12, 2021: Secret Code, Titanic, Le Iene

You listen to tv from Tuesday 12 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Enter the secret code” against “Titanic“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Tuesday 12 October 2021? Also noteworthy is the clash between #White paper by Bianca Berlinguer, “Out of the core“By Mario Giordano and”Hyenas”With Nicola Savino and Rocio Munoz Morales.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV, last night: Enter the secret code vs Titanic. Auditel last night, 12 October 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: ‘Enter the secret code’ wins against ‘Titanic’ which defends itself very well in reply. In decline “Le Iene”.

Rai 1: Enter the secret code, the 2021 comedy, directed by Fabrizio Costa, with Neri Marcorè and Valeria Bilello entertained 4,148,000 spectators. Share of 20.2%.

On Rai 2: The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness, the thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua with Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal held 1,351,000 spectators in suspense (6.3% share).

Rai 3: Cartabianca, the information and current affairs program conducted by Bianca Berlinguer informed 878,000 spectators. Share of 4.6%.

Network 4: Out of the Chorus, the topical and in-depth program conducted by Mario Giordano attracted the attention of 965,000 spectators. Share 5.8%.

Channel 5: Titanic, James Cameron’s masterpiece film, winner of 11 Oscars, thrilled 1,770,000 spectators. Share of 12.8%. In the cast: Leonardo di Caprio and Kate Winslet.

Italy 1: The Hyenas, the cult program conducted this week by Nicola Savino with Rocio Munoz Morales attracted the attention of 1,334,000 spectators equal to 8.7% share.

La7: On Tuesday: the weekly appointment with politics and current affairs conducted by Giovanni Floris recorded 1,150,000 spectators, equal to 5.8% of auditel.

Tv8: The ex-hunter: the 2010 film directed by Andy Tennant, starring Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston, drew 241,000 spectators. Share of 1.1%.

Nine: A-Team, the US television series wowed 276,000 viewers for a 1.3% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 12, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1,557,000 spectators with 13.1%.

: 1,557,000 spectators with 13.1%. The ladies’ paradise: 1,714,000 spectators with 17.8% share.

1,714,000 spectators with 17.8% share. Life live: 1,828,000 spectators with a 16.7% share.

CHANNEL 5