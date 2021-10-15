News

Listen to TV October 14, 2021: At the last beat, Star in the Star

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Until the last beat

You listen to tv from Thursday 14 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Until the last beat” against “Star in the Star“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Thursday 14 October 2021? Also noteworthy is the return of “The Good Doctor“.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Until the last beat vs Star in the Star. Auditel last night, October 14, 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘Until the last beat’ beats against ‘Star in the Star’.

Rai 1: Until the last beat, the new episodes of the series starring Marco Bocci, Violante Placido and Bianca Guaccero thrilled 3,955,000 spectators. Share of 20%.

On Rai 2: The Good Doctor, the new season of the television series created by David Shore attracted 1,155,000 spectators to the TV (4.9% share). In the cast: Freddie Highmore and Hill Harper.

Rai 3: He is worse than me, the duo show by Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini entertained 888,000 spectators. Share of 4.1%.

Network 4: Forehand and Backhand, the Retequattro journalistic analysis conducted by Paolo Del Debbio recorded 1,064,000 spectators. Share 6.5%.

Loading...
Advertisements

Channel 5: Star in the Star, the final of the show hosted by Ilary Blasi intrigued 2,057,000 spectators. Share of 12.7%. To triumph was Loredana Bertè or Syria, second place for Mina (Lola Ponce), third place for Michael Jackson (Alexia) and fourth place for Lady Gaga (Silvia Salemi).

Italy 1: Chicago Med, the US television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead attracted 881,000 spectators equal to 5.1% share.

La7: PiazzaPulita: the in-depth political program with guests in the studio and in connection conducted by Corrado Formigli informed 1,099,000 spectators, equal to 6.8% of auditel.

Tv8: Loose dogs: the 2013 film directed by Baltasar Kormákur held 474,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 2.3%. In the cast: Denzel Washington.

Nine: The farmer seeks a wife, the reality show that sees five farmers in search of great love enjoyed 391,000 spectators for a 1.8% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 14, 2021

RAI 1

  • Today is another day: 1,592,000 spectators with 13%.
  • The ladies’ paradise: 1,840,000 spectators with 18.6% share.
  • Life live: 2,012,000 spectators with 18.4% share.

CHANNEL 5

  • Beautiful: 2.610.000 spectators with 18.7% share.
  • A life: 2,588,000 spectators with 19.4% of Auditel.
  • Men and women: 2,643,000 spectators with 22.9% of Auditel.
  • Friends: 1,822,000 spectators with 18.7% of Auditel.
  • Big Brother Vip daily strip: 1,690,000 spectators with 18% of Auditel.
  • Love Is In The Air: 1,591,000 spectators with a 16.7% share.
  • Afternoon Five: 1,591,000 spectators with 14.4% of Auditel.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
724
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
583
News

Cinema, all films out in October
564
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
498
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
435
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
381
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
345
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
344
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
309
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top