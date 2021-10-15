Listen to TV October 14, 2021: At the last beat, Star in the Star

You listen to tv from Thursday 14 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Until the last beat” against “Star in the Star“. Who won the challenge related to listen to TV last night, Thursday 14 October 2021? Also noteworthy is the return of “The Good Doctor“.

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Until the last beat vs Star in the Star. Auditel last night, October 14, 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: ‘Until the last beat’ beats against ‘Star in the Star’.

Rai 1: Until the last beat, the new episodes of the series starring Marco Bocci, Violante Placido and Bianca Guaccero thrilled 3,955,000 spectators. Share of 20%.

On Rai 2: The Good Doctor, the new season of the television series created by David Shore attracted 1,155,000 spectators to the TV (4.9% share). In the cast: Freddie Highmore and Hill Harper.

Rai 3: He is worse than me, the duo show by Giorgio Panariello and Marco Giallini entertained 888,000 spectators. Share of 4.1%.

Network 4: Forehand and Backhand, the Retequattro journalistic analysis conducted by Paolo Del Debbio recorded 1,064,000 spectators. Share 6.5%.

Channel 5: Star in the Star, the final of the show hosted by Ilary Blasi intrigued 2,057,000 spectators. Share of 12.7%. To triumph was Loredana Bertè or Syria, second place for Mina (Lola Ponce), third place for Michael Jackson (Alexia) and fourth place for Lady Gaga (Silvia Salemi).

Italy 1: Chicago Med, the US television series created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead attracted 881,000 spectators equal to 5.1% share.

La7: PiazzaPulita: the in-depth political program with guests in the studio and in connection conducted by Corrado Formigli informed 1,099,000 spectators, equal to 6.8% of auditel.

Tv8: Loose dogs: the 2013 film directed by Baltasar Kormákur held 474,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 2.3%. In the cast: Denzel Washington.

Nine: The farmer seeks a wife, the reality show that sees five farmers in search of great love enjoyed 391,000 spectators for a 1.8% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 14, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1,592,000 spectators with 13%.

: 1,592,000 spectators with 13%. The ladies’ paradise: 1,840,000 spectators with 18.6% share.

1,840,000 spectators with 18.6% share. Life live: 2,012,000 spectators with 18.4% share.

