Listen to TV October 9, 2021: Laurel & Hardy, Tu si que vales

You listen to tv from Saturday 9 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Laurel & Hardy” against “Tu Si Que Vales“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Saturday 9 October 2021?

To follow all Auditel data of the early evening with greater attention to those of the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s discover, together, all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Laurel and Hardy vs Tu Si Que Vales. Auditel last night, October 9, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: the film ‘Laurel and Hardy’ overwhelmed by the talent show ‘Tu Si Que Vales’ which marks its record.

Rai 1: Laurel and Hardy, the 2018 biopic, directed by Jon S. Baird, starring John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan thrilled 2,151,000 spectators. Share of 10.9%.

On Rai 2: The Rookie, the American television series created by Alexi Hawley that tells the adventures of John Nolan intrigued 1,111,000 spectators (5.2% share).

Rai 3: Vice – The man in the shadows, the Adam McKay’s film dedicated to the life of Dick Cheney held 598,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 3.4%. In the cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams.

Network 4: Agent 007 – Thunderball Operation thunder, Terence Young’s film, the fourth film in the official James Bond series, wowed 745,000 spectators. Share 4.2%. In the cast: Sean Connery, Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi.

Channel 5: Tu si que vales, the new episode of the talent show hosted by Belén Rodríguez, Martín Castrogiovanni and Alessio Sakara entertained 5,214,000 spectators. Share of 31.6%. Among the moments to review: the exciting story of Spiderman.

Italy 1: Paddington 2, the 2017 film directed by Paul King, the sequel to Paddington, thrilled 630,000 spectators equal to 3.1% share.

La7: Versailles: the French and Canadian TV series that traces the rise of the Sun King attracted 311,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 1.8% of auditel. In the cast: George Blagden and Alexander Vlahos.

Tv8: The mask of Zorro: the film directed by Martin Campbell attracted 349,000 spectators. Share of 1.9%. In the cast: Antonio Banderas and Catherina Zeta Jones.

Nine: The Perugia crime – Who killed Meredith?, the documentary tells the murder of Meredith Kercher, also known as the Perugia crime, committed in Perugia on the evening of November 1, 2007. The special recorded 299,000 spectators for a 1.7% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 9, 2021

RAI 1

Blue Line : 1,794,000 spectators with 12% of Auditel.

: 1,794,000 spectators with 12% of Auditel. In His Image : 919,000 spectators with 7.6% share.

: 919,000 spectators with 7.6% share. Confused and happy: 1,031,000 spectators with 9.1% share.

CHANNEL 5