Listen to TV other 25 December: Return to Coccia di Morto makes a bang on Sky. Tom Cruise and Queen are also strong

The plot and the family made in Italy proposal definitely won on December 25th. On Sky it went on the air Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto, still set in the Roman suburbs. Monica (Paola Cortellesi) and Giovanni (Antonio Albanese) broke up almost immediately. But in the second chapter of the story they manage to find new reasons for harmony. The film directed by Riccardo Milani and written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, Paola Cortellesi and Riccardo Milani, with protagonists Paola Cortellesi And Antonio Albanese it worked very well on pay. On Sky Cinema Uno, Sky Uno / + 1, Sky Cinema Christmas and on demand it totaled 1,425,000 average viewers with a 64% stay, making it the best Christmas film ever for Sky and 4th best debut of all time. Share at 2.91%.

Among the free digital natives also to be registered. On TV8 The Taste of Christmas 260 thousand spectators with 1.3%. On Nine Queen – We are the Champions it collected 456 thousand spectators and a 2.4% share. On Rai Movie Any Damn Christmas 248 thousand spectators and 1.2%. On the 20 The Lord of the Rings – The Two Towers 408 thousand spectators and 2.6% of the initials. About Iris Mission: Impossible 2 entertains 485 thousand spectators with 2.4%. On TopCrime Poirot to 30 thousand and 1.5%.