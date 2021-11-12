Listen to TV, Professor Gassman makes his debut boom

The umpteenth success of Rai fiction. The first episode of A professor, with Alessandro Gassman and Claudia Pandolfi protagonists, won the Auditel on Thursday evening. 5,090,000 viewers and a 25.3% share for the start of the series, immediately bathed in exceptional ratings. Direct competition from Canale 5 overwhelmed.

Zanicchi flop

Diva, the second and last episode of the one woman show by Iva Zanicchi, confirmed the disappointment of the debut with another 1,969,000 viewers, 13.4% share. Hardly acceptable numbers for the prime time of the first Mediaset network. Surprise bronze medal for Italy 1 with Jack Reacher, a film driven by Tom Cruise which involved 1,690,000 viewers (8.2% share), while Rai 2 and Rai 3 struggle. Also on Thursday evenings Those Who Football limps, with just 512,000 spectators and 2.5% share, while What Happened to Baby Jane?, the new format signed by Franca Leosini, stops at 665,000 spectators, with a 3.1% share. Numbers below expectations for the 87-year-old journalist from Cursed Stories.

X Factor does not take off

The traditional talk challenge was won by A clean sweep, with 917,000 viewers and a 5.6% share, while Obverse and Reverse it involved 801,000 viewers, with a share of 4.8%. On Tv8 the film Hell was seen by 236,000 viewers (1.2% share), with The farmer is looking for a wife out of Nine which involved 388,000 viewers (1.8% share). The third live of X Factor, broadcast on Sky, finally totaled 496,000 spectators, stopping at 2.6% share.

A Professor: cast, plot, previews