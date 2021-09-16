Listen to TV September 15, 2021: Montalbano beats the Canale5 film, then Who has seen it?

Listen to TV: on the Wednesday of the Champions League, the rerun of Rai1 appears

On an evening of Champions League with Milan And Inter on the pitch, but no one in the clear, the competition for TV ratings of the generalist networks was won by the rerun of Inspector Montalbano – Angelica’s smile on Rai 1, which recorded 17.05% media share with 3.212 million viewers. These are the results of the fiction episode over the years: 11 November 2019 21.2% and 4.7 million, 2 April 2018 28.34% and 6.5 million, 14 March 2016 34.16% and 8, 6 million, 8 September 2014 22.3% and 5.2 million, 15 April 2013 34.19% and 9.6 million.

Second position for the film Family suddenly on Channel 5 with 11.50% and 2.117 million Italians connected. Last week the same network had raised 10.3% and 2 million with the film Bitter paradise with George Clooney. Bronze medal for Who has seen? on Rai3 at 10.76% and 1.957 million contacts. Seven days ago the program of Federica Sciarelli he had brought home 10.4% and 1.8 million.

You listen to other networks

The ranking continues with the film Baywatch on Italy 1 to 4.98% and 954 thousand spectators, then the talk show White Zone on Network 4 at 4.40% and 729 thousand and the film The sun at midnight on Rai2 at 3.49% and 724 thousand. It closes with the film Gandhi on La7 to 2.24% and 347 thousand contacts, then the talk show Agreements & Disagreements on Nine to 1.6% and 334 thousand e X Factor People – 10 years of auditions on Tv8 1.2% and 221 thousand. The matches of Champions League on the channels Sky Sports they recorded 5% of total average share.

Listen to daytime tv

In access prime Guess my age on Tv8 at 1.5% and 344 thousand contacts, then Deal with it on Nine to 2.2% and 484 thousand e Courteous for guests on Real Time 1.4% and 303 thousand.

Loading... Advertisements

Carlo G. Lanzi

(In the picture Inspector Montalbano)