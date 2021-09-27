News

Listen to TV September 26, 2021: Da Grande, Seriously

Seriously - Study

You listen to tv from Sunday 26 September 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “When I grow up” against “Jokes aside“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Sunday 26 September 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Da Grande vs Seriously. Auditel last night, September 26, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: Da Grande by Alessandro Cattelan loses again against ‘Scherzi a parte’ by Enrico Papi.

Rai 1: Da Grande, the latest episode of Alessandro Cattelan’s show attracted the attention of 2,185,000 spectators. Share of 12%. Among the guests: Elodie and Serena Rossi.

On Rai 2: NCIS – New Orleans, the NCIS team led by special agent Dwayne Cassius Pride involved 1,283,000 spectators (6% share).

Rai 3: The bridge of spies, the Steven Spielberg-directed thriller starring Tom Hanks wowed 1,116,000 spectators. Share of 5.2%.

Network 4: Countercurrent, the political, news and current affairs program conducted by Veronica Gentili recorded 696,000 spectators. Share 3.7%.

Channel 5: Seriously, the third episode of the historical program conducted by Enrico Papi entertained an average of 3,043,000 spectators. Share of 17.3%. Among the victims of the jokes: Elettra Lamborghini, Giorgio Mastrota, Massimo Giletti, Rocco Siffredi and Elenoire Casalegno.

Italy 1: San Andreas, the 2015 disaster film directed by Brad Peyton starring Dwayne Johnson held 1,295,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 6.5% share.

La7: Atlantis: the stories of men and worlds told by Andrea Purgatori intrigued 429,000 spectators, equal to 2.7% of auditel.

Tv8: MasterChef Italy: the culinary talent show with Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo and Giorgio Locatelli glued 503,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 2.8%.

Nine: Pearl Harbor, the 2001 film produced and directed by Michael Bay and written by Randall Wallace thrilled 314,000 spectators for a 2% share. In the cast: Ben Affleck, Alec Baldwin.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of September 26, 2021

#Amici di Maria De Filippi and Verissimo win again against Domenica In by Mara Venier and Da noi freewheeling by Francesca Fialdini.

RAI 1

  • Sunday In: 2,219,000 spectators with 14% in the first part and 1,856,000 spectators (13.2%) in the second.
  • Freewheeling with us: 1,606,000 spectators with 11.9% share.

CHANNEL 5

  • Friends of Maria De Filippi: 2,467,000 spectators with a 16.5% share.
  • very true: 2,312,000 spectators with 18% of Auditel.

