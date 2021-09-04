Listen to TV September 3: In your place, General Dalla Chiesa

You listen to tv from Friday 3 September 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. On the one hand, the comedy “In your place“And on the other the film dedicated to”General Dalla Chiesa“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Friday 3 September 2021? Let’s find out all Auditel data in the early evening, paying attention to the data relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. The debut of the new edition of “Bake Off Italy – Sweets in the day “. Here are all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: In your place vs General Dalla Chiesa. Auditel last night, September 3, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: In your place wins against General Dalla Chiesa.

Rai 1: In your place, the 2016 comedy directed by Max Croci entertained 2,400,000 spectators equal to 13.2% share. In the cast: Ambra Angiolini and Luca Argentero.

On Rai 2: That family is mine, the thriller directed by Michael Feifer kept an average of 947,000 spectators in suspense (5.2% share). In the cast: Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb, Sean Faris.

Rai 3: The great story: Paolo Mieli told “Mussolini Hitler and the others” attracting the attention of 669,000 spectators for a 4.6% share.

Network 4: The Third Clue, the program that reconstructs cases of crime has dealt with the murder of Sara di Pietrantonio, informing an average of 822,000 spectators. Share 5.7%.

Channel 5: General Dalla Chiesa, the 2007 Italian television miniseries directed by Giorgio Capitani thrilled 1,558,000 spectators. Share of 11.3%. In the cast: Giancarlo Giannini.

Loading... Advertisements

Italy 1: Chicago PD: the US television series created by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt and Matt Olmstead wowed 1,134,000 spectators equal to 6.9% share.

La7: Julie & Julia: the 2009 film written and directed by Nora Ephron starring Amy Adams and Meryl Streep attracted 445,000 spectators to the TV, equal to 2.7% of auditel.

Tv8: Gomorra – The series: the Italian gangster TV series freely inspired by the best seller of the same name by Roberto Saviano involved an average of 392,000 spectators. Share of 2.2%.

Nine: Bake Off Italy – Sweets in the day, the new edition of the cooking show hosted by Bendetta Parodi recorded in the first episode an average of 357,000 spectators for a 2% share.

Listen to TV, DayTime data Afternoon, 3 September

RAI 1

Lunch is served : 1,221,000 spectators with 10.2% of Auditel.

: 1,221,000 spectators with 10.2% of Auditel. The Paradise of the Ladies: 916,000 spectators with 9.3% share.

916,000 spectators with 9.3% share. Summer live: 1,454,000 spectators with Auditel’s 16.9.

CHANNEL 5