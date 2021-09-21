Listen to TV, the fiction I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 beats Big Brother Vip 2021

Big Brother Vip 2021/2022

The TV ratings on Monday 20 September. Rai1 broadcast the first episode of I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3. The return of fiction with Alessandro Gassmann marked the defeat of Big Brother Vip 2021. The program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, flanked by Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe, stopped at 2,578 .000 spectators equal to 17.5% share.

The television schedule of Monday 20 September offered viewers new television series, films, entertainment and in-depth programs. Rai1 broadcast the first episode of The bastards of Pizzofalcone 3, while Canale5 left room for the third episode of Big Brother Vip 2021. Let’s see who won the audience competition.

Alessandro Gassmann beats Alfonso Signorini

On Rai1, the debut of the third season of The bastards of Pizzofalcone. The fiction with Alessandro Gassmann, Carolina Crescentini, Gennaro Silvestro and Tosca D’Aquino, was followed by 4,496,000 spectators equal to 21.8% share. It has therefore established itself as the most watched program of the evening. Big Brother Vip 2021, now in its third episode, it stopped at 2,578,000 spectators equal to 17.5% share. The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, with commentators Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli, therefore, failed to beat the return of fiction with Alessandro Gassmann. Now let’s see the ratings that have been recorded by the other television networks.

Listen to TV on Monday 20 September 2021

Let’s start with Rai2, which broadcast Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle. Tepid ratings for the film with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart which was followed by 869,000 spectators with a 4.1% share. Rai3 has left room for a new episode of Direct plug. The in-depth program recorded 1,417,000 spectators with a 6.6% share. Italia1 offered the film to viewers Power Attack 3 – Angel Has Fallen. The film with Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Piper Perabo attracted 1,474,000 spectators equal to 7.2% share. Finally, Rete4 broadcast Fourth Republic. The in-depth program was followed by 788,000 spectators with 4.9% share.