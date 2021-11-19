Listen to TV Thursday 18 November 2021: A professor, Zelig

You listen to tv from Thursday 18 November 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “A professor” against the “Zelig“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Thursday 18 November 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: A professor vs Zelig. Auditel last night, November 18, 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: Alessandro Gassmann’s ‘A professor’ loses against ‘Zelig’ with Bisio Incontrada.

Rai 1: A professor, the new episodes of the direct fiction Alessandro D’Alatri starring Alessandro Gassmann glued 4,250,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 20.2%. In the cast also Claudia Pandolfi and Christiane Filangieri.

On Rai 2: Tennis: Nitto ATP Finals, the finals of the most important professional tennis tournament of the year attracted 1,400,000 spectators (6.4% share).

Rai 3: City of crime, 2019 film directed by Brian Kirk starring Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller, Stephan James held 697,000 spectators in suspense. Share of 3.1%.

Network 4: Forehand and Backhand, Paolo Del Debbio is back with a new episode of the current affairs and politics program, registering 920,000 spectators. Share 5.3%.

Channel 5: Zelig, the Italian comedy television program hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada entertained 4,052,000 spectators. Share of 22.3%.

Italy 1: Survivor – The Martian, the 2015 film directed by Ridley Scott wowed 931,000 spectators equal to 4.3% share. In the cast: Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig.

La7: PiazzaPulita: the in-depth study and investigation program conducted by Corrado Formigli informed 830,000 spectators, equal to 4.8% of auditel.

Tv8: The president’s cook: the 2012 film directed by Christian Vincent, loosely based on the life of Danielle Mazet Delpeouch, intrigued 193,000 spectators. Share of 0.9%. In the cast: Catherine Frot, Jean d’Ormesson.

Nine: The farmer seeks a wife: the reality show that sees five farmers in search of great love attracted the attention of 433,000 spectators for a 1.9% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of November 18, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1.677.000 spectators with 13.4%.

: 1.677.000 spectators with 13.4%. The ladies’ paradise : 1,953,000 spectators with 18.1% share.

: 1,953,000 spectators with 18.1% share. Life live: 2,237,000 spectators with a 16.6% share.

CHANNEL 5