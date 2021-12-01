Listen to TV Thursday 25 November 2021: A professor, Zelig

You listen to tv from Thursday 25 November 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “A professor” against the “Zelig“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Thursday 25 November 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: A professor vs Zelig. Auditel last night, November 25, 2021

Rai1 and Canale 5 challenge: Alessandro Gassmann’s ‘A professor’ just wins over ‘Zelig’ with Bisio Incontrada.

Rai 1: A professor, the direct fiction Alessandro D’Alatri starring Alessandro Gassmann has thrilled 4,625,000 TV spectators. Share of 22%. In the cast also Claudia Pandolfi and Christiane Filangieri.

On Rai 2: Those who, the entertainment program with football at the center of the discussion led by Mia Ceran, Luca and Paolo attracted the attention of 412,000 spectators (2% share).

Rai 3: Borders, Franco Di Mare returns with his program traveling around Europe and the Mediterranean in search of different realities, examples and solutions. The episode involved 368,000 spectators. Share of 1.9%.

Network 4: Forehand and Backhand, the current affairs and politics program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio informed 881,000 spectators. Share 5.2%.

Channel 5: Zelig, the comedy show hosted by Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada attracted 3,872,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 21.5%.

Italy 1: The Great wall, the 2016 film directed by Zhang Yimou held 1,232,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 5.4% share. In the cast: Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal.

La7: PiazzaPulita: the in-depth and investigation program conducted by Corrado Formigli recorded 977,000 spectators, equal to 5.8% of auditel.

Tv8: Red Zone – 22 miles of fire: Peter Berg’s 2018 action film starring Mark Wahlberg and Lauren Cohan garnered 236,000 admissions. Share of 1%.

Nine: Freddie Mercury – The Tribute: the biggest musical event in memory of Freddie Mercury, frontman of Queen, thrilled 544,000 spectators. Share of 2.3%.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of November 25, 2021

RAI 1

Today is another day : 1,855,000 spectators with 14.2%.

: 1,855,000 spectators with 14.2%. The ladies’ paradise : 1,958,000 spectators with a 17.5% share.

: 1,958,000 spectators with a 17.5% share. Life live: 2,541,000 spectators with 18.5% share.

CHANNEL 5