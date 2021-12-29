News
Listen to TV Tuesday 28 December 2021: Wonders, Sissi
The TV ratings on Tuesday, with the return of Alberto Angela on Rai 1 with the first episode of the new cycle of Wonders – The peninsula of treasures which gets the highest number of heads and shares in prime time, but in a head-to-head with the first bet of Sissi on Canale 5: Rai 1 records just over 3.4 million, while the series on Canale 5 just less. Third place for the one man show in Brignano which returns to Rai 2 with I would like you only one hour and gets 1.7 million, followed by Hyenas that tell the story of the Ponza Yellow and get 1.3 million. Therefore The Addams Family on Rai 3 he does little more than Matt Damon in the saga of Bourne on Network 4.
Listen to Prime Time TV
- On Rai 1 Wonders – The peninsula of treasures it recorded 3,415,000 viewers, a 17% share.
- On Rai 2 I would like you only one hour it recorded 1,719,000 viewers, a 7.73% share.
- On Rai 3 The animated film The Addams family it recorded 842,000 viewers, a 3.71% share.
- On Canale 5 The miniseries Sissi, first episode (review), recorded 3,383,000 viewers, a 16.66% share.
- On Italy 1 The Hyenas present: The yellow of Ponza it recorded 887,000 viewers in the presentation, 3.72% share and in the program 1,318,000, 8.42%.
- Su Rete 4 The film The Bourne Supremacy it recorded a net of 810,000 viewers, a share of 3.90%.
- On La7 The film Flawless – A perfect shot it recorded 568,000 viewers, a share of 2.78%.
- On Tv8 The film A perfect Christmas it was seen by 478,000 viewers, a 2.2% share.
- Su Nove The film Men of Honor – The honor of men it recorded .000 viewers, share%.
Listen to Access Prime Time TV
- On Rai 1 Soliti Ignoti – The return it recorded 4,976,000 viewers, a share of 20.87%.
- On Rai 2 Tg2 Post it recorded 1,006,000 viewers, a 4.20% share.
- On Rai 3 Blob 1,152,000, 5.23%. Beauty generation 1,184,000, 5.18%. A Place in the Sun 1,645,000, 6.94%.
- On Channel 5 Strip the news it recorded 4,103,000 viewers, a share of 17.24%.
- On Italy 1 NCIS it recorded 1,248,000 viewers, a 5.31% share.
- On Network 4 Countercurrent it recorded 1,112,000 viewers, share 4.80% and 919,000, 3.83%.
- On La7 On air it recorded 1,407,000 viewers, a 5.92% share.
- On Tv8 4 Restaurants it recorded 477,000 viewers, a 2% share.
- On Nine Deal With It it recorded 378,000 viewers, a 1.6% share.
Listen to Preseral TV
- On Rai 1 The legacy registered in the segment The challenge of the 7 3,249,000 viewers, a 19.55% share and in the game a net of 4,703,000, 23.95%.
- On Rai 2 Bull it recorded a net of 819,000 viewers, a 3.79% share.
- On Channel 5 Free fall registered in the segment The challenge begins 2,200,000 viewers, 13.49% share and in the game a net of 3,455,000, 17.97%.
- On Italy 1 CSI: Miami it recorded 688,000 viewers, a 3.26% share.
- On Network 4 Love storm it recorded 821,000 viewers, a 3.74% share.
- On La7 Ghost Whisperer it recorded 137,000 viewers, a share of 0.86% and 207,000, 1.07%.
Daytime (Morning)
- On Rai 1 One morning totaled a net of 1,080,000 viewers, a 17.50% share. Italian stories in the first part 983,000, 15.37% and in the second 1,107,000, 14.50%. It is always noon 1,839,000, 14.96%.
- On Rai 2 Alpine Skiing – World Cup 2021/22, Bormio: Men’s downhill it recorded 566,000 viewers, a 5.78% share.
- On Rai 3 Agora Strenne registered 312,000, 5.59%. Elixir Le Strenne 274,000, 4.37%. After the TG How many stories 801,000, 6.59%. The stories of past and present 551,000, 3.45%.
- On Channel 5 Morning Five News in the first part 1,214,000, 19.55% and in the second 1,115,000, 17.63%. Forum it recorded 1,593,000 viewers, a 16.54% share.
- On Italia 1 The film Liar Liar it recorded a net of 200,000 viewers, a 2.67% share.
- Su Rete 4 The film In wealth and in poverty got 105,000 viewers, a 1.54% share. After Tg The secret 190,000, 1.56%. Murder, she wrote 653,000, 4.22%.
- On La7 Omnibus it recorded 185,000 viewers, 3.66% share, in the News segment 88,000, 2.75% and in the Debate 212,000, 3.63%. Coffee Break rewind 191,000, 3%. The air that pulls 308,000, 3.99%; The air that blows – Today 388,000, 3.09%.
Daytime (Afternoon)
- On Rai 1 Today is another day 1,937,000, 14.27%. Techetechetè recorded 1,568,000, 13.17%. Live Life it recorded in the presentation 1,906,000, 14.86% and in the program 2,243,000, 15.51%.
- On Rai 2 The film That great little Christmas miracle it recorded 505,000 viewers, a 3.57% share.
- On Rai 3 The dream catcher 525,000, 4.26%. Waiting for Geo it recorded 979,000 viewers, an 8.10% share. Geo 1,687,000, 11.66%.
- On Channel 5 Beautiful it recorded 2,698,000 viewers, a share of 16.74%. A life 2,289,000, 15.16%. The TV movie The magic of Christmas a net of 1643,000, 12.92%. GF Vip 1596,000, 13.41%. Love is in the air 1,684,000, 13.42%. Afternoon Five News in the presentation 1,642,000, 12.15% and in the program 1,823,000, 12.31% and in the final segment 1,764,000, 11.33%.
- On Italy 1 The Simpsons recorded 666,000 viewers, 4.30%. The film Molly Moon and the incredible hypnotist a net of 423,000, 3.23%.
- On Network 4 The Forum desk it recorded a net of 810,000 viewers, a 5.64% share. The film The call of the wolf a net of 650,000, 4.61%.
- On La7 Tagada it recorded in the presentation 361,000, 2.40% and in the program 376,000 viewers, a share of 2.90%; Tagadoc 157,000, 1.22%.
Second evening
- On Rai 1 Overland 22 it recorded 647,000 viewers, a 7.76% share.
- On Rai 2 Stella Bar, first episode, recorded 864,000 viewers, a 6.34% share. The lunatics 174,000, 3.13%.
- On Rai 3 Scalfari: A sentimental Journey it recorded 279,000 viewers, a 2.22% share.
- On Channel 5 Napoleon – In the name of art it recorded a net of 545,000 viewers, a 6.70% share.
- Su Rete 4 The film Spy it recorded a net of 296,000 viewers, a 3.84% share.
- On La7 The film Discovering Forrester it recorded a net of 111,000 viewers, a 1.50% share.
TG
- Tg1 13:30 3,631,000, 22.34%; 20:00 5,415,000, 24.40%.
- Tg2 13:00 1,791,000, 11.97%; 20:30 1,552,000, 6.68%.
- Tg3 2.30 pm 1,942,000.13.07%; 19:00 2,444,000, 13.30%.
- Tg5 at 13:00 3,062,000, 20.15%; 20:00 4,459,000, 19.89%.
- Open Studio 12:25 pm 1,386,000, 11.23%; 18:30 886,000, 5.58%.
- Tg4 12.00 299,000, 3.07%; 6:55 pm 706,000, 3.80%.
- Tg La7 13:30 563,000, 3.49%; 20:00 1,004,000, 4.49%.
