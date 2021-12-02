Listening to “It’ll Be Okay” by Shawn Mendes it is impossible not to think about the end of the relationship with Camila Cabello

Wednesday 1st December Shawn Mendes released the new unreleased single “It” ll Be Okay “. Listening to the song it is really impossible not to think about the end of the love story with Camila Cabello, announced just a couple of weeks ago.

Click play below and then we’ll explain why.

In the lyrics of the song, Shawn seems to deal with all the apprehension that follows the end of a relationship. “Will we make it? / Will it hurt? – the artist sings – “If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy / Everything will be fine / If we can’t stop bleeding / We don’t have to fix it / We don’t have to stay / I will love you anyway.“

To announce the end of their love that lasted about 2 years were the same Shawn and Camila, posting a identical message in their respective Instagram Stories.

Both have explained that they want to stay best friends, as their relationship had begun:

“We have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever – they wrote – We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support right from the start and moving forward“.

The Shawmila got together on July 3, 2019 and, among the most recent releases, we had seen them last September tread the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 together.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at the 2021 Met Gala – getty images

ph: press office