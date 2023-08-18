Listening to relaxing music is a good way to forget the stress – El Occidental

Suddenly Tension It is commonly present in our daily lives, both at work and at home, which is why we often feel overwhelmed and do not know what to do to relax and continue with our activities.

That’s when relaxing music comes to our rescue, which helps clear all the thoughts in our head for a moment and we feel better.

Listening to music we like, especially if it is relaxing, gives us serotonin, which helps relieve stress, physical discomfort, tension and anxiety by acting as a natural pain reliever.

Benefits of listening to relaxing music

The benefits that our body receives from listening to relaxing music include the reduction of stress and anxiety.

Listening to this type of music before bed is a great way to unwind and forget about the worries of everyday life. Likewise, it is an excellent ally for the problem of insomnia.

Stress is also the cause of 60% of human diseases, so resting will keep our immune system even more protected.

Music reduces the symptoms of depression to a great extent. Classical and meditative music uplifts one’s spirits, imparts a sense of peace and well-being. In addition, it helps us to release large amounts of dopamine, a substance that promotes feelings of pleasure.

Increases Concentration: Recent research has shown that listening to or playing relaxing music improves academic performance and IQ, so it is recommended to use it while studying or studying.

Helps in better eating: Listening to relaxing music while you eat will help you eat fewer calories and enjoy our food more.

Decreases the sensation of pain: Music therapy acts as a distraction, giving a sense of control and causing the body to release endorphins to cope with pain, as well as regulating breathing and heart rate, to avoid feelings of anguish. It is made

It reduces osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis by 21% and depression by 25%. Similarly, it helps in dealing with chronic headaches as well as reducing the intensity, frequency, and duration of headaches.

Improves body movement and coordination: Listening to relaxing music reduces muscle tension and has an important role in the development, maintenance and restoration of physical function in the rehabilitation of people with movement disorders.

lowers blood pressure: It is enough to listen to relaxing music for only thirty minutes to keep the blood pressure at a lower level because the heartbeat becomes more regular and rhythmic, the arrhythmias decrease and, therefore, there is a greater feeling of calmness.

Music has a direct connection to our emotions, so it can be a highly effective tool in helping you feel better. So now you know! Start listening to relaxing music and enjoy all its benefits for your health and well-being.