Listening to the new owners of the music industry – El Sol de Mexico

Twitter: @cons_gentil

This week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart made history for the second time the top 10 spots were held by women. Of these 10 spots, 8 of them are occupied by Taylor Swift, following the release of her most recent re-recording: The Album. 1989 (Taylor’s version), On the week of October 31, 2022, Taylor Swift also made history as she took over all of the top 10 spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 with songs from her most recent studio album. Midnight Only a few days had passed since its release. These are extremely remarkable achievements that no other female artist in history has been able to achieve. And although we’ve already dedicated this space to talking about the great Taylor Swift influence This time we will move further.

These indicators are the result of considerable changes in the presence of women in the music world compared to previous decades. For a large part of the nineties and 2000s, we could see that bands like Kings of Leon, The Killers, Kasabian, The Kooks, One Direction, Busted, Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, The Strokes and Coldplay were the ones who first Had occupied the place. Position in popularity list. It is not that there were no women in music during that period, but their dominance was not as common as it is now. And even though we saw icons like Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and Avril Lavigne, many of them were objectified despite their talent.

What we are witnessing is a significant event in the music industry and pop culture in general. Artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Karol G, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, and Cardi B are testament to the changing role of women in the music industry. Her presence shows us a significant metamorphosis in which we now see women not only as musical but also as creative artists, thus moving from a passive role to an active one. The most important part of this is that women can control their narrative and tell their own stories. We saw a significant shift from being sexual and/or romantic objects in videos and songs to becoming respected musicians, singers, producers and artists in the industry.

One characteristic of how women were viewed in the industry during the 90s and 2000s was that the media constantly placed them in competition with each other (a bad habit that many still have today). Now it is common for us to see that they refer to each other as allies, mentors, inspirations and not as competition. Also, the subjects of the songs now talk not only about love reasons (which often relate to men), but also about the challenges of their own existence, their independence, self-love, machismo, and social issues such as racism. Let’s talk too. , pressure of not being good enough, emotional abuse, among others.

This change is a product of culture and hence the result of other changes also. However, the most striking evidence of women’s new role in the music industry is how profitable it has become to bet on female talent across a variety of genres. Although the industry as a whole still needs to reflect this equality (even in roles like producers and composers), it is undoubtedly an advantage that, through music, one of the most important cultural products that humans have created in history. Created in, we can hear – literally – women’s voices clear and strong.