Listens to TV 17 October 2021: Hearts, Seriously

You listen to tv from Sunday 17 October 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Hearts” against “Jokes aside“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Sunday 17 October 2021?

here are the Auditel data of the early evening, paying attention to those relating to the major digital terrestrial channels. Let’s find out all the preferences of the television audience in terms of share.

Listen to TV last night: Hearts vs Seriously. Auditel last night, October 17, 2021

Challenge Rai1 and Canale 5: the new fiction ‘Hearts’ wins against ‘Seriously’.

Rai 1: Hearts, the new Raiuno fiction with Pilar Fogliati set in Turin in 1967 intrigued 4,123,000 spectators. Share of 19.4%. In the cast also Daniele Pecci and Matteo Martari.

On Rai 2: NCIS New Orleans, the NCIS team led by Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride follows the criminal cases in New Orleans attracted 922,000 spectators (4% share).

Rai 3: What’s the weather like, Fabio Fazio’s talk show with the participation of Luciana Littizzetto entertained an average of 2,388,000 spectators. Share of 10.1%.

Network 4: Countercurrent, the political, news and current affairs program conducted by Veronica Gentili informed 691,000 spectators. Share 3.8%.

Channel 5: Seriously, the cult program conducted by Enrico Papi entertained 2,664,000 spectators. Share of 14.6%. Among the victims of the evening: Valeria Marini, Michele Cucuzza and Martina Stella.

Italy 1: Skyscraper, the 2018 film written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber held 1,001,000 spectators in suspense, equal to 4.6% share. In the cast: Dwayne Johnson and Neve Campbell.

La7: Atlantis: the Stories of Men and Worlds told by Andrea Purgatori involved 421,000 spectators equal to 2.6% of auditel.

Tv8: MasterChef Italy: the most famous culinary talent show in the world attracted the attention of 489,000 spectators. Share of 2.8%.

Nine: Rocky: the 1976 film directed by John G. Avildsen starring Sylvester Stallone held 262,000 spectators in suspense for a 1.3% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of October 17, 2021

RAI 1

Sunday In : 2,516,000 spectators with 16.8% of Auditel, in the second part 2,210,000 with a 17.1% share.

: 2,516,000 spectators with 16.8% of Auditel, in the second part 2,210,000 with a 17.1% share. Free-wheeling from us: 1,809,000 spectators with 13.7% share.

CHANNEL 5