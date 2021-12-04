Listens to TV 3 December 2021 analysis: Clerici consolidated leader with “The Voice Senior”. Signorini and the Vpponi chase. Well Crozza, set Nuzzi

It is confirmed and wins The Voice Senior with blind auditions. Stable (few more plays, but with a drop of two decimal places in share) Big Brother Vip. They improve a little Hyenas, but they are fine The Good Doctor And Brothers of Crozza which exceed 1.2 million spectators

Second challenge, the one that could be clarifying, between Antonella Clerici and Alfonso Signorini Friday 3 December. In an evening without football or almost, Rai1 deployed The Voice Senior and Canale 5 replied again with The Big Brother Vip. On the track, moreover, there were the medical telefilms on Rai2 (The Good Doctor 4 And The Resident 3), the first-run docufilm Afghanistan: 20 years later (second part) on Rai3 and, therefore, Maurizio Crozza on Nove, Zoro on La7, Gianluigi Nuzzi on Rete4, the confectionery contest on RealTime, Hyenas doubling weekly on Italia 1, IGT-The best of on Tv8.

On Rai1 The Voice Senior, with Antonella Clerici to conduct, and as jurors and coaches Clementino, Orietta Berti, Gigi D’Alessio And Loredana Bertè, received 3.568 million spectators and 18.5% (the first episode had 3.645 million spectators and 18.6%). On Canale 5 the new weekly episode of Big Brother Vip with Alfonso Signorini director on stage, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli columnists, the amorous torments of Alex Belli in the foreground, it obtained 2.945 million with 19.1% (2.915 million viewers and 19.3% seven days earlier). In the night Gf Vip Night to 1.432 million and 29.5%. Overlapping is the clear advantage of Rai1 (18.6%) over Canale 5 (16.9%).

Listen to TV: in the challenge for the third place on the podium for ratings in the lead Crozza and the first show of Rai2. Hyenas leader by share and overlapping, but in insane competition with the Gf in the late evening

On the Nove the new episode of Brothers of Crozza has had 1,231 million spectators and 5.4% (1,169 million spectators and 5.1% seven days earlier). On Rai2 this is the balance of the series: The Good Doctor had 1.222 million and 5.1% and then for The Resident 907 thousand and 4.2%. On Italia1 the second weekly publication of The Hyenas Show, with Veronica Ruggeri, Nina Palmieri and Roberta Rei at the conduction, it totaled 1.078 million spectators and 6.5% (1,007 million spectators and 6.2% seven days earlier). On Network 4 Fourth Degree, with Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero the conduction, with the case of Nadia cell in the foreground, had 873 thousand spectators and 5% (905 thousand and 5.2% share seven days earlier). Also on La7 the new episode of Live propaganda, with Diego Bianchi to the management, Sabina Guzzanti guest e Makkox, Marco Damilano, Francesca Schianchi, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata in support, it won 763 thousand spectators and 4.5% (792 thousand and 4.7% seven days earlier). On Rai3 the second part of the docufilm on first tv Afghanistan: 20 years later it collected 666 thousand and 3% (682 thousand spectators and 3.2% share the result of the first part). On RealTime Bake Off Sweets in the oven to 552 thousand and 2.42% (559 thousand and 2.5% seven days earlier). On TV8 the show Italia’s Got Talen- Best Of 215 thousand spectators and 1%.

Also to be recorded: on Rai4 The Equalizer 2 – Without forgiveness to 621 thousand spectators and 2.8%; about Iris The ruthless to 494 thousand spectators and 2.3%. Out of 20 Fast & Furious to 410 thousand and 1.81%.

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 5,033 million spectators with 21.2%. On Canale5 Strip the News 3,689 million spectators equal to 15.6%. On Rai2 Tg2 Post 807 thousand spectators and 3.4%. About Italia1 NCIS – Anticrime Unit 1.244 million viewers with 5.3%. On Rai3 What Next? 1.438 million viewers and 6.2% e A Place in the Sun 1.729 million viewers and 7.3% On Rete4 Italy tonight 947 thousand and 4.1% in the first part and 904 thousand spectators and 3.8% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight 1.658 million viewers and 7%. On Tv8 Guess My Age – Guess the Age 275 thousand spectators and 1.2%. On the Nove Deal With It – Stay in the Game 443 thousand spectators and 1.9%.

