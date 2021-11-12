Listens to TV analysis 11 November 2021: “A Professor” outclasses “D’Iva”, overtakes Pizzofalcone and challenges Tataranni. Flop Leosini and “Quelli che”. No pass and no vax: Formigli overtakes Del Debbio

Listen to top TV: the first episode of A teacher to 5.474 million and 24.5%; Tg1 at 5.296 million and 24.1%; Usual Unknowns at 5.181 million and 21.9%, The legacy 4.531 million and 23.5%

In an ideal context, without football to compete, yesterday the very nice player made his debut on Rai1 A professor interpreted by Alessandro Gassmann. He was facing Diva, a well-polished show but a bit of yesteryear on Canale5, the perfect counterpart to X Factor on SkyUno (eliminated yesterday Vale Lp ei Karakaz). Talk shows? As the fourth wave progresses, the debate between pro vax and no vax / no green pass rages more and more on TV, with various nuances and intensity and approach depending on the networks. Yesterday, Thursday 11 November – a A clean sweep And Obverse and Reverse there was no shortage of tensions. And, in particular, Corrado Formigli presented another investigation by Fanpage.

The other options? Rai side, Those that… on Rai2 and What happened to Baby Jane, in the second episode on Rai3 with Franca Leosini which this time in the new program rebuilds lives ‘after’ (yesterday Katharina Miroslawa) of the protagonists of the criminal events told in Cursed Stories. While they completed the picture, the film of Italia 1 (Jack Reacher-Point of No Return, with Tom Cruise), the aforementioned third live of X Factor, The farmer is looking for a wife on Nove. But let’s see in more detail how Auditel’s meters have ‘weighed’ the balances.

You listen to early evening TV

On Rai1 the fiction A professor, with Alessandro Gassmann, Christiane Filangieri, Francesca Cavallini, Claudia Pandolfi, Pia Engleberth in the cast, it obtained 5,090 million viewers and a 25.3% share. Gassmann came close to the results popped up by Imma Tataranni and, above all, he surpassed those obtained by himself in the second season as the Commissioner Lojacono to The Bastards of Pizzofalcone. In particular, yesterday Banijay’s product collected with the first episode 5.475 million spectators and 24.5% and with the second episode 4.731 million spectators and 26.2%. The Professor Gassmann he did much more than double the second episode of the Zanicchi celebration, which he lined up Gerry Scotti, Rita Pavone, Romina Power, Rosario Flores, Fausto Leali, Lola Ponce, Cristiano Malgioglio and the niece Virginia Catellani. Diva it had 1.969 million spectators and 13.4%, practically photocopying the result of the first episode (1.985 million and 13.2% share).

The third strong option was the Italia1 film: Jack Reacher-Point of No Return, had 1.690 million viewers and 8.2%, again going well above the network average as the passage of the first chapter of the saga had done. At Rai’s home, the flop of Those that. This time Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran they brought home 512 thousand spectators and 2.5% (563 thousand spectators and 2.7% share seven days earlier). It also went much below expectations Franca Leosini with What happened to Baby Jane?. With the history and the presence of Katarina Miroslawa the program achieved only 665 thousand spectators and 3.1% (987 thousand spectators and 4.6% share in the first episode).

Listen to political TV talks: La7 wins

Corrado Formigli he beat Paolo Del Debbio on a topic of the Debbiano. Yesterday the challenge focused above all on the pro vax vs. non pass (and no vax). And unleashing Francesco Cancellato And Fanpage on the absurdities of certain members of the anti big pharma and ultra ‘libertarian’ team, A clean sweep (917 thousand and 5.6%) has once again got the better of Obverse and Reverse (801 thousand and 4.8%). Paolo Del Debbio has lined up among others Giuseppe Cruciani, Davide Faraone, Andrea Ruggieri, Silvia Sardone, Gianfranco Librandi and Daniela Santanchè. Formigli he had instead, in addition to Selvaggia Lucarelli and Stefano Massini, also Alberto Mantovani; Vincenzo Spadafora, Guido Crosetto, Francesco Cancellato, Annalisa Chirico, Annalisa Cuzzocrea, Emiliano Fittipaldi, Antonio Padellaro, Carlo Contri And Ugo Mattei. In the period in which the two programs were broadcast at the same time, between 21.31 and 24.49, Front and back had 800 thousand spectators and 4.82%, while A clean sweep it achieved 944 thousand spectators and 5.7%.

Without the internal competition ofEuropa League and of Conference League, and with a slightly less feel-good tone choice e politically correct, the performance of the X-Factor, which with the third live had a total of 516 thousand spectators and 2.6%, up two decimal places compared to the previous episode.

Listen to TV day time

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 5.181 million viewers with 21.9%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.748 million spectators with a share of 15.9%. On Rai2 TG2 Post 710 thousand spectators with 3%. About Italia1 NCIS 1.169 million viewers with 5.4%. On Rai3 What Next? 1.429 million viewers and 6.3%. A Place in the Sun 1.739 million viewers (7.4%). On Rete4 Italy tonight 1.066 million and 4.6% in the first part and 1.020 million and 4.3% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight 1.472 million viewers and 6.2%. In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the 7 got 3.355 million viewers and 20.5% while The legacy 4.531 million viewers and 23.5%. On Canale5 Free Fall – Start the Challenge to 2.524 million spectators and 16.3% while Free fall makes 3.619 million and 19.3%. On Rai3 TGR 2.751 million spectators with 13.7%.

In the morning. On Rai1 One morning 12.8% and 17.3%. The first part of Italian stories 16%, the second part 14.1%. On Canale5 for Morning Five 17.3% in the first part and 17.8% in the second part. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club 4.3%. On Rai3 Agora 9.1% share, Extra Agora 6.6%. On La7 Omnibus 3.2%. Following Coffee Break 2.8%. At noon. On Rai1 It is always noon 14.4%. On Channel 5 Forum 19.5%. On Rai2 Your Facts 8.7% in the first part and 9% in the second part. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 4.8%. On Rai3 Elixir 7% and 7%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 3.8% and 3.6%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is Another Day 14%, The Paradise of the Ladies 17.3%. Live Life collected 16% and 17%. On Canale5 Beautiful 18.9%. A life 17.8% share. Men and women 22.6% with the final at 20.5%. Friends 19.2%. The short window of Big Brother Vip 18.1%. Love is in the Air 15.5% share. Afternoon Five 13.7% and 15.4%. On Rai2 2 pm 4.3%, No sooner said than done 4.1%, One word too many 3.2%. On Rai3 Waiting for Geo 8.1%, Geo 11.9%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 6.3%. On La7 Tagada 2.7%. Tagadoc 1.8%. In the late evening. On Rai1 Door to door 12.25% share. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night 12.4%. On Rai2 Twenties 1.9%. On Rai 3 the Fiorella’s Version 2.6% e Night Line 3.8%. About Italia1 The Accountant 6.34%. On Network 4 Padano Slow Tour 3.3% share.

Listen to free native digital TV in prime time: Nove beats Iris and 20

On the Nove The farmer is looking for a wife it collected 388 thousand spectators with 1.8%. About Iris Collateral Beauty 377 thousand spectators with 1.7%. On the 20 Greece-Spain of football (valid for qualifying for the World Cup) attracted 372 thousand spectators with 1.6%. On RaiMovie Away from the nightmare 275thousand and 1,3%. On Rai Premium Rex totaled 247 thousand spectators and 1.1%. On Cine34 My wife is a witch 266 thousand and 1.22%. On Tv8 Hell it had 236 thousand spectators with 1.2%.%. On Rai4 Binladens-The Hyenas of Bilbao 227 thousand spectators with 1%. On Real Time Lives to the Limit it collected 221 thousand spectators with 1.02%. On La5 40 are the new 20 210 thousand spectators with 1%. On TopCrime The Closer to 203 thousand and 0.9%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of A professor on Rai 1)