Listens to TV analysis 13 September 2021: Zingaretti tows Signorini. Reeves sprints on Statham, Iacona on Porro. Gruber rules Palombelli. Bologna-Verona: Sky takes off Dazn

With the strike in Viale Mazzini, the most popular program was Chain reaction with 4.450 million and 27.8%. Then the short edition of Tg1 at 4.389 million and 23.8%

Football proposed the postponement Bologna-Verona shared by Sky (268 thousand spectators and 1.2% by Auditel and 144 thousand and 1% post-game) and Dazn (90 thousand spectators by Auditel, collected on timvisionbox, smart TV and dt). But it was not the sports variant that characterized the TV grid on Monday 13 September, on a day when more palpable competition from shows and productions returned to TV, both in day time and in prime time.

In the early evening a replica of Commissioner Montalbano had been placed to halt the take-off of a rich and ambitious edition of Big Brother Vip. Nicola Porro has faced Riccardo Iacona opening with Giuseppe Conte, while there were two actions that characterized Rai2’s proposal (Keanu Reeves) and Italy 1 (Jason Statham and Roberto De Niro), while in access Barbara Palombelli inaugurated with Matteo Renzi the challenge a Lilli Gruber (upon returning with Marco Travaglio, Antonella Viola, Paolo Mieli and Alessandro Sallusti).

Early evening

In prime time Rai1 rescheduled Commissioner Montalbano- Treasure hunt, conquering 3.669 million spectators and 18.3%. The commercial flagship responded with the baptism of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip. Alfonso Signorini he showed up with Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli commentators and Tommaso Zorzi exceptionally in support, having locked in the house none other than Katia Ricciarelli, Aldo Montano, Manuel Bortuzzo, Raffaella Fico, Amedeo Goria, Jessica, Lucrezia and Clarissa Hailé Selassié, Alex Belli, Francesca Cipriani, Soleil Sorge, Gianmaria Antinolfi, Carmen Russo, Manila Nazzaro, Tommaso Eletti, Ainett Stephens. Thus defined and organized, the reality show won 2.860 million viewers and 20.7% share, with the tail end of the program, over one and a half in the morning, at 1.037 million and 27%. In practice, yesterday the situation of last year was photocopied: when Signorini had lost with the same gap against another replica of Montalbano reaching 2.833 million and 19%, with the tail at 1.064 million and 25%.

Balanced was the game of action films. On Rai2 John Wick3 had 1.168 million and 5.9%. About Italia1 Killer Elite it stopped at 1.1 million spectators and 5.6%. More interesting was the information challenge between Nicola Porro And Riccardo Iacona. Seven days earlier in the overlap period he had won Fourth Republic on Direct plug (1.3 million and 6.7% against 1.1 million and 5.64% of the Rai3 broadcast). This time it prevailed by measure Riccardo Iacona, by two decimal places, 4.63% to 4.43%.

Yesterday the second episode of Porro’s program opened with Giuseppe Conte and then he deployed as well Antonio Tajani, Giovanni Di Perri, Piergiorgio Odifreddi, Alessandro Sallusti, Daniele Capezzone, Filippo Facci, Emiliana Alessandrucci, Sister Anna Monia Alfieri, lightening with Gene Gnocchi and Vittorio Sgarbi. Speaking of Green Pass, Denmark, tax bills, citizenship income, back to school between transmission won ‘only’ 761 thousand and 4.9%, showing to suffer from the most robust proposal of the flagships. On Rai3 Riccardo Iacona it achieved 951 thousand spectators equal to a 4.6% share, after an eight-minute start at 839 thousand and 3.7%. Licia Colò, with Eden on La7, it completed the basic offer, bringing home 383 thousand spectators and 2.3%. Also to be recorded the good performance of the Sky Original miniseries, Give me back my wife, with a total of 525 thousand spectators.

In day time there was a partial strike of public TV productions

In access: The ducks tie with Amadeus. Gruber with Travaglio off Palombelli with Renzi. On Rai1 The usual unknown 3.836 million spectators with 17.4%. On Channel 5 Paperissima Sprint 3.8 million spectators with a 16.8% share. On Rai2 FBI got 1.080 million viewers with 4.8%. About Italia1 NCIS recorded 1.061 million viewers with 4.8%. On Rai3 A Place in the Sun 1.482 million viewers and 6.74%. On Rete4 Italy News tonight 1.1 million and 5.1% in the first part and 1.171 million spectators and 5.1% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight it affected 1.637 million viewers and 72%. In the early evening. On Rai1 Chain Reaction – The Winning Understanding got 2.666 million viewers and 22.4% while Chain reaction it garnered 4.450 million viewers and 27.8%. On Channel 5 Free Fall – Start the Challenge 1.3 million viewers and 12% while Free fall had 2.3 million viewers and 15.4%. On Rai3 TGR 1,957 million viewers with 11.6%.

In the morning, with the strike on Rai, on Rai1 The best of Uno Mattina Estate 18.9%, The best of true stories 18%. On Canale5 Morning News 18.3% and 14.5%. On Rai3 Geo & geo 4.17% share. Following Summer Elixir 4.1%. On La7 Omnibus 3.6%. Coffee Break Summer 4%. At midday. On Rai1 It’s always noon with Antonella Clerici 15.22%. On Channel 5 Forum 15.8%. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 8.6%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 4.8% in the first part and 3.8% in the second part.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 The best of Today is another day 11.2%. The new season of The Paradise of the Ladies 16.1%. The best of Life Live 14%. On Canale5 Beautiful 17.9%, A life 18.4% share, Men and women 24.1% and 22.3% share, Love is in the air 18.6%, Afternoon 5 a 14.1% and 14%. On Rai2 2 pm to 4.9%, No sooner said than done 4.2%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 6.15%. On La7 Tagada 2.3%. In the late evening. On Rai1 Seven Stories 8.1% share. On Channel 5 GF Vip Live 16.5%. On Rai2 Marettimo Italian Film Fest 1.5%. On Rai3 Dante 3.9%. About Italia1 Tiki Taka 6.76%. On Network 4 Gone 3.8% share.

Among the performances of the free digital natives in prime time to be recorded: Iris beats Tv8 and RaiMovie

About Iris A love at the height 491 thousand spectators and 2.35%. On Tv8 The Karate Kid – The legend continues to 390 thousand spectators with 2.2%. On Rai Movie Hour of the Guns it got 390 thousand spectators with 1.84%. On Rai Premium KatieFforde, 326 thousand spectators with 1.6%. On Real Time Lives to the Limit 314 thousand spectators with 1.6%. On Cine34 A Summer in the Caribbean 309 thousand spectators and 1.5%.

On the Nove Outposts 237 thousand spectators with 1.3%. Out of 20 Witheout it collected 219 thousand spectators with 1.1%. On TopCrime Crime in the Caribbean to 198 thousand and 1%. On Rai4 Vikings it records 184 thousand spectators with 1%. On La5 Mary is on fire to 171 thousand spectators and 0.8%. On La7d Josephine to 148 thousand spectators and 0.8%. On Rai Sport Triestina-Piacenza of Serie C 46 thousand spectators and 0.21%.

