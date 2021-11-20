Listens to TV analysis November 18, 2021: Bisio and Incontrada downsize Gassmann. Sinner on the podium with 8% (Rai2 + Sky). Del Debbio overtakes Formigli

Top TV ratings: Tg1 at 5.296 million and 23.65%; Usual Unknowns at 4.896 million and 20.1%, the first episode of A professor at 4,640 million and 19.65%, The legacy 4.475 million and 22.9%

Flagships in evidence, with tennis in the spotlight. In the early evening it was arrival on the wire for the proposals of Rai1 and Canale 5 in the tough evening of November 18th. On the first network the fiction A professor, with Alessandro Gassmann, Christina Filangieri, Francesca Cavallini, Claudia Pandolfi, Pia Engleberth in the cast, it dropped sharply: 4.250 million spectators and 20.2%, 5 points less than last week’s baptism (5.090 million spectators and 25.3% share). Gassmann did not have to deal with the lifeless this time Diva. And so the return of Zelig, with Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada and many cult characters in the history of the show brought home – between 21.44 and 24.31 – 4.052 million spectators and 22.3%, conquering fewer spectators but more share than the rival program. With the debut of 2016, now very distant in time, the transmission had had 3.671 million and 16.8%. The second episode will tell if yesterday’s success is the result of a temporary nostalgic reflex or has more solid foundations. But the premises are good. The share of the show, in fact, rises to 26.1% if the target 15-64 years is considered, and in some moments there were peaks of 5.7 million spectators with a maximum share of 27.2%.

The third strong option was tennis, in the clear and paid: even without the passage of the round at stake, the defeat at the tie break of Jannik Sinner against Daniil Medvedev at Nitto Finals of Turin had 1.4 million spectators and 6.4% on Rai2 and therefore also 344 thousand spectators and 1.6% share on Sky. The second Rai network has abundantly beaten the Italia1 film: Survivor-The Martian, with Matt Damon, stopped 931 thousand spectators and 4.6%. The other film, City of Crime, obtained for Rai3 697 thousand spectators and 3.1%.

Listen to political TV talks

In the challenge between the political talks of Rete 4 and La7 there was another against overtaking. Last week he had won Corrado Formigli, this time it’s back in the head Paolo Del Debbio. A clean sweep it stopped at 830 thousand and 4.8% (917 thousand and 5.6% seven days earlier), while Obverse and Reverse it rose to 920 thousand and 5.3% (801 thousand and 4.8% seven days earlier). In the period in which the two programs were broadcast at the same time, between 21.32 and 24.54, Front and back had 920 thousand spectators and 5.32%, while A clean sweep it achieved 838 thousand spectators and 4.84%. A clean sweep prevailed between 15/64: 3.6% to 3.2%

Without the internal competition of football but that of tennis, on SkyUno the new live of X-Factor it had a total of 413 thousand spectators overall and 1.8%, down by eight decimal places compared to the previous episode.

Listen to TV day time

In access. On Rai1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 4.896 million viewers with 20.1%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 4.376 million spectators with an 18% share. About Italia1 NCIS 1.3 million spectators with 5.4%. On Rai3 What Next? 1.611 million viewers and 6.8%. A Place in the Sun 1.724 million viewers (7.1%). On Rete4 Italy tonight 1.169 million and 4.9% in the first part and 973 thousand and 4% in the second part. On La7 Half past eight 1.8 million viewers and 7.4%. On Tv8 Guess My Age – Guess the Age 336 thousand spectators and 1.4%. On the Nove Deal With It – Stay in the Game 423 thousand spectators and 1.8%. On La5 the replica of Men and women 511 thousand and 2.2%. On RealTime Courtesies for Guests 330 thousand spectators and 1.4%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of the 7 got 3.455 million viewers and 20.6% while The legacy 4.474 million viewers and 22.9%. On Canale5 Free Fall – Start the Challenge to 2.659 million spectators and 16.6% while Free fall makes 3.678 million and 19.4%. On Rai3 TGR 2,966 million spectators with 14.7%. On Rete4 Love storm 893 thousand spectators and 4%. On La7 Ghost Whisperer totaled 200 thousand spectators and 1.2%. On Tv8 Rich dish it won 232 thousand spectators and 1.1%. On the Nove Cash or Trash – Who Offers the Most? 207 thousand spectators and 1%.

In the morning. On Rai1 One morning 11.2% and 14.7%. The first part of Italian stories 15%, the second part 13.6%. On Canale5 for Morning Five 19.7% in the first part and 17.1% in the second part. On Rai 2 Radio 2 Social Club 3.9%. On Rai3 Agora 9.4% share, Extra Agora 7.5%. On La7 Omnibus 3.7%. Following Coffee Break 3.9%. At noon. On Rai1 It is always noon 15%. On Channel 5 Forum 18.7%. On Rai2 Your Facts 8% in the first part and 9.3% in the second part. On Italy 1 Sport Mediaset 4% and 4.5%. On Rai3 Elixir 7,2% And 5.6%. On La7 The Air that Pulls 5.2% and 3.9%.

In the afternoon. On Rai1 Today is Another Day 13.4%, The Paradise of the Ladies 18.1%. Live Life it collected 15.2% and 16.6%. On Canale5 Beautiful 17.5%. A life 17.6% share. Men and women 23.6% with the final at 20.3%. Friends 16.7%. The short window of Big Brother Vip 16.1%. Love is in the Air 15.1% share. Afternoon Five 14.3% and 12.8%. On Rai2 2 pm 4.4%, No sooner said than done 4.5%, One word too many 3.3%. On Rai3 Waiting for Geo 8.6%, Geo 13.4%. On Rete4 The Forum Desk 6.5%. On La7 Tagada 2.9%. Tagadoc 1.5%. In the late evening. On Rai1 Door to door 9.9% share. On Channel 5 Tg5 Night 15.6%. On Rai2 Those that tennis 2.8%, Twenties 2.6%. On Rai 3 the Fiorella’s Version 1.8%. About Italia1 Ex Machina 3.5%. On Network 4 Padano Slow Tour 4.1% share.

Listen to free digital native TV in prime time

On the Nove The farmer is looking for a wife it collected 433 thousand spectators with 1.9%. About Iris 58 minutes to die 414 thousand spectators with 1.9%. On Rai4 The angel of evil 295 thousand spectators with 1.3%. On Rai Premium Rex totaled 263 thousand spectators and 1.1%. On RaiMovie Escape Plan 258thousand and 1,11%. On the 20 The Vikings received 246 thousand spectators with 1.06%. On Real Time Too Large it collected 211 thousand spectators with 0.93%. On TopCrime The Closer to 211 thousand and 0.9%. On La5 This is where i leave you 207 thousand spectators with 0.95%. On Tv8 The president’s cook it had 193 thousand spectators with 0.9%. On Cine34 Let’s make it clear 170thousand and 0.74%.

Emanuele Bruno

(in the photo a moment of Zelig)