Listens to TV analysis September 24: Conti dominates Signorini. Nuzzi beats Stallone, Crozza, Zoro and Bake Off

Incredible to say: the return of Fratelli di Crozza stops at 4.2%; Fourth Degree prevails even without the news on the case of the young man found hanged in Casorate Primo

Is back Brothers of Crozza to make the offer even more articulated. The challenge between the generalists continues to be tense when the new autumn season has practically begun. Yesterday, Friday 24 September, the main confrontation was that between Such and what show and the new episode of Big Brother Vip (in the second weekly placement). Seven days ago it ended like this: Such and what show 2020 to 3.969 million spectators equal to 22.5% share while the GF Vip 2020 it had had 2 million spectators equal to 14.7% share, but ending well after one in the morning.

Among the other basic proposals of the grid, the second race, very indirect, among the productions, was the one between the re-entrant Maurizio Crozza, back on the field on Nove, Live propaganda on La7 and Fourth Degree on Rete4, as well as the new episode of Bake Off on Real Time. With Rai2, instead, it is perched on crime series and therefore films (Rambo 2 on Italy 1 e I am not a killer on the third network) which completed the offer of the main networks. This is how the choices of the public were addressed according to Auditel.

In the early evening

On Rai1 the first episode of Such and what show, with Carlo Conti to the conduction, in the jury Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgioglio and Maria De Filippi imitated by Vincenzo De Lucia, and in singing and acting challenge Francesca Alotta, Deborah Johnson, Federica Nargi, Stefania Orlando, Alba Parietti, Dennis Fantina, I Gemelli di Guidonia, Biagio Izzo, Simone Montedoro, Pierpaolo Pretelli and Ciro Priello, received 3.787 million spectators and 21%, a slight decrease compared to the previous episode (race still won by Guidonia twins and with Alba Parietti engaged in an unlikely imitation of Damiano of the Maneskin).

On Canale 5 the new weekly episode of Big Brother Vip with Alfonso Signorini director on stage, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli commentators and, among the events in the foreground, the kisses between Manuel and a sister Selassie, Lulu, the daughter Guenda visiting ad Amedeo Goria, the entrance on the scene of Great Sisters opinion of the people, Adriana and Rosella, the elimination of Thomas, obtained 2.3 million and 15.8%, an improvement compared to the previous Friday going on air from 21.43 to 25.22.

Loading... Advertisements

For the third place on the podium overlapping and by share Nuzzi prevails. Crozza does not shine

On Italia1 the cult title Rambo2-Revenge, with Sylvester Stallone, totaled 1.169 million spectators and 5.8% share. On Rai2 Ncis had 1.149 million and 5.2%, and then for Bull 839 thousand and 4.2%. On Rete 4 the second third of the new season of Fourth Degree, with Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero to the management, Sabrina Scampini in the base team, it had 1.074 million viewers and 6.9% share.

On the Nove the return of Maurizio Crozza with Brothers of Crozza has had 860 thousand spectators and 4.2%. Also on La7 the third episode of Live propaganda, with Diego Bianchi to the management e Makkox, Marco Damilano, Francesca Schianchi, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata in support, it won 660 thousand spectators and 4.8% (704 thousand spectators and 4.8% in the second episode, 541 thousand spectators and 3.92% share in the first episode). Queued On Real Time Bake Off Italia – Sweets in the oven, achieved 592 thousand spectators and 2.92% share, on Rai3 the first TV film I am not a killer, with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alessio Boni, attracted 658 thousand spectators and a 3.2% share. On TV8 Gomorra – The Series 341 thousand spectators and 1.7%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of Tale and what show)