Listens to TV December 30, 2021: “The De Filippo brothers” wins the last TV evening of 2021, before the New Year’s shows

Listen to TV: the Rai1 TV movie in front of the Canale5 game show

The last TV evening of 2021, waiting for the New Year’s shows tonight (Amadeus on Rai 1 from Terni and Federica Panicucci on Channel 5 from Bari), was won by the TV movie The De Filippo brothers on Rai 1 with 20.3% and 3.944 million viewers. Last week The Voice Senior it had raised 19.8% and 3.7 million.

Silver medal for Free Fall – Champions on Channel 5 which registered 13.4% and 2.384 million Italians connected. Seven days ago the game show hosted by Gerry Scotti he had brought home 12.1% and 2 million. Third place for the film Will Hunting – Rebel genius on Italy 1 with 5.8% and 1.218 million contacts. Last Thursday the same network had made 5.8% and 1.1 million with the film Now You See Me 2.

You listen to other networks

Down from the podium is the film Show Dogs – Let’s enter the scene on Rai2 with 4% and 883 thousand spectators, then it Special Piazzapulita on La7 with 4.3% and 881 thousand and the film Tomorrow is another day on Network 4 with 2.5% and 526 thousand. The ranking ends with the documentary Whitney Houston – Star with no sky on Nine at 2% and 409 thousand contacts, then Rigoletto at the Circus Maximus on Rai3 1.4% and 304 thousand and the film Spider Man: a new universe on Tv8 1.4% and 291 thousand.

Carlo G. Lanzi

(In the picture The De Filippo brothers)