Listens to TV January 15, 2022: De Filippi wins easy, Conti is confirmed with the nip imitators. On the podium Juve and the Rai2 TV series

Listen: with Juve-Udinese on Sky and Dazn the flagships drop slightly, but also Paolini. De Filippi confirms himself as leader, but Conti does not let go of his faithful

Saturday TV verification, that of January 15, 2022, with the second episodes of Such and such on Rai1 and di You’ve Got Mail on Canale5. In the overall menu too The Factory of the World on Rai3 e Eden on La7. The rest of the offer? There Juve on Sky and Dazn and then the crime series on Rai2 and two films: 007 tomorrow never dies on Rete4; the cult of animation Despicable Me on Italia1.

IN THE FIRST EVENING

On Channel 5 You’ve Got Mail with Maria De Filippi to the management and among the guests Can Yaman and the conductors / jurors of Tu si que vales, achieved 5.546 million spectators and 28.7% (seven days earlier to 5.953 million spectators and 29.2%).

On Rai1 the second episode of Such and what, with the management of Carlo Conti and the jury formed Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Maglioglio, and strangers to imitate the champions of the show and the song (he won Daniele Quartapelle in the role of Renato Zero), had 3.869 million spectators and 17.7% (3.9 million spectators equal to 18.2% share seven days earlier).

To be recorded that Juve-Udinese it had 773 thousand spectators and 3.2% on Sky and 360 thousand spectators and 1.5% on the Big Screen of Dazn according to Auditel; the multidevice listening of the streamer is missing from the calculation. (In the afternoon Salernitana-Lazio to 237 thousand and 1.3% on Dazn by Auditel for the big screen side).

The first tv show on Rai2 FBI It reached 1.067 million viewers with 4.3%. FBI International to 1.1 million and 4.5%.

On Rai3 the new format The factory of the world, with Marco Paolini, it received 889 thousand spectators and 3.9% (1.2 million spectators with 5.5% share seven days earlier).

On Italia 1 the animated film Despicable Me, brought home 885 thousand spectators and 3.7%.

On Rete4 the vintage film 007 Tomorrow never dies with Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, it had 790 thousand spectators and a 3.6% share.

On La7 the docu magazine Eden-A planet to save with Lica Colò to the conduction, it achieved 496 thousand spectators with a 2.4% share.

Also among the free digital natives. On the Nove Costa Concordia – Trap in the sea was seen by 427 thousand spectators and 1.8%. On Tv8 Delivery for Christmas it had 305 thousand spectators (1.3%).

Also in access. On Rai 1 Soliti Ignoti – The Return 5.086 million viewers and 20.8%. On Channel 5 Strip the News 3.838 million spectators with a share of 15.7%. On Rai3 The words to 1.726 million viewers and 7%. On Italy 1 NCIS 1.1 million viewers and 4.6%. On Network 4 Countercurrent it collected 975 thousand spectators with 4%. On La7 On air 1.147 million viewers and 4.7%. On Tv8 4 Restaurants 381 thousand spectators and 1.6%. On the Nove The Best Brothers of Crozza 239 thousand spectators and 1%.

In the early evening. On Rai1 The Weekend Legacy – The Challenge of 7 3.503 million spectators equal to 19.8%, while The Weekend Legacy 4.854 million spectators with 23.6%. On Canale5 Forward the First! Weekend 2.836 million viewers and 16.1%, while Forward Another! Weekend 3,528 million viewers and 17.5%. On Rai3 Tg Region 3.043 million spectators equal to 14.3%.

Emanuele Bruno

(in the photo a moment of There is mail for you)