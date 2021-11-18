Listens to TV November 17, 2021: Prodigies, A respectable family history

You listen to tv from Wednesday 17 November 2021: new challenge between Rai1 and Canale 5. “Prodigies“Against fiction”Story of a decent family“. Who won the challenge related to you listen to TV last night, Wednesday 17 November 2021?

Rai 1: Prodigi – Music is life, Rai alongside UNICEF and children in this show that combines talent with charity conducted by Serena Autieri and Gabriele Corsi. The show wowed 2,189,000 spectators. Share of 11.4%.

On Rai 2: Mare fuori, the second season of the series focused on the stories of the boys locked up in the juvenile detention institute is starting. The episodes involved 1,023,000 spectators (5.1% share). In the cast: Carolina Crescentini and Carmine Recano.

Rai 3: Who saw it, the program dedicated to crime news and unsolved detective stories conducted by Federica Sciarelli intrigued the attention of 1,939,000 spectators. Share of 9.9%.

Network 4: White Zone, the talk show, political and rotogravure hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi recorded 660,000 spectators. Share 4%.

Channel 5: Story of a decent family, the Italian television miniseries directed by Stefano Reali attracted 3,237,000 spectators to the TV. Share of 17.1%. In the cast: Simona Cavallari.

Italy 1: X Men: Origins – Wolverine, the 2009 film directed by Gavin Hood held 1,199,000 spectators in suspense, equal to a 5.7% share. In the cast: Hugh Jackman.

La7: It is not the Arena: Massimo Giletti is back live with a new episode focused on current affairs and politics, thrilling 833,000 spectators equal to 5% of auditel.

Tv8: X Factor: the Live shows of the talent show conducted by Ludovico Tersigni continue. The episode attracted the attention of 432,000 spectators. Share of 2.4%.

Nine: Agreements and Disagreements (live): the new episode of the information and current affairs talk conducted by Luca Sommi and Andrea Scanzi informed 375,000 spectators for a 1.7% share.

Listen to DayTime Afternoon, the data of November 17, 2021

RAI 1

CHANNEL 5