Listens to TV October 15 analysis: Conti wins hands down, Signorini falls. Rambo in the first tv climbs on the podium and off Crozza, Nuzzi, Zoro and doctor Shaun

Amedeo Goria was deleted from Big Brother Vip, where four women ended up on televoting (Raffaella, Soleil, Miriana and Sophie). On the other flagship, Carlo Conti, hitherto easy triumph on Friday evening, proposed the fifth episode of Such and Which Show. The rest of the October 15 grid, however, was even richer and more articulated than usual. With many live programs and with films and TV series – in second – that this time they could snatch audiences from the flagships: Maurizio Crozza on Nove, Zoro on La7, Gianluigi Nuzzi on Rete4, the confectionery competition on Rete4, The Good Doctor on Rai2, a Rambo in the first tv on Italia1, a sophisticated and fresh national comedy on Rai3, Gomorrah on Tv8. In the flagship challenge seven days earlier it ended like this: Such and what show 2020 to 4.2 million spectators with 21.8%, while the GF Vip 2020 it had had 2.641 million and 17%. This is how the choices of the public were addressed this time according to Auditel.

You listen to early evening TV

On Rai1 the fifth episode of Such and what show, with Carlo Conti to the conduction, in the jury Loretta Goggi, Giorgio Panariello, Cristiano Malgioglio, Vincenzo Salemme, and in singing and acting challenge Francesca Alotta, Deborah Johnson, Federica Nargi, Stefania Orlando, Alba Parietti, Dennis Fantina, The Guidonia Twins (who won the episode by playing the role of New Trolls), Biagio Izzo, Simone Montedoro, Pierpaolo Pretelli and Ciro Priello, received 4.319 million spectators and 22.5%. On Canale 5 the new weekly episode of Big Brother Vip with Alfonso Signorini director on stage, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli commentators, obtained 2.449 million and 15.7%

Listen to tv for the third place on the podium Rambo wins: Last blood

On Italia1 the title on first tv Rambo: Last Blood, with Sylvester Stallone, totaled 1.695 million spectators and 7.7% share. On Network 4 Fourth Degree, with Gianluigi Nuzzi And Alessandra Viero to the management, Sabrina Scampini in the base team, it had 1.014 million viewers and 5.9% share. On the Nove the fourth episode of Brothers of Crozza had 1,128 million spectators and 5%. On Rai2 The Good Doctor had 1.025 million and 4.3% and then for The Resident 751 thousand and 3.5%. Also on La7 the new episode of Live propaganda, with Diego Bianchi to the management e Makkox, Marco Damilano, Francesca Schianchi, Constanze Reuscher, Paolo Celata in support, it won 901 thousand spectators and 5.5%.

At the end, on Rai3, the first TV film Almost perfect parents, with Anna Foglietta, Paolo Calabresi, Lucia Mascino, collected 772 thousand spectators and 3.4% share. On TV8 Gomorra – The Series 401 thousand spectators and 1.8%.

Emanuele Bruno

(In the photo a moment of Such and what show with the winner on stage)