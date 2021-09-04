Listens to TV September 3: Argentero and Fresi regulate Giannini / Dalla Chiesa. They fly 9.8% and go to the final Egonu & co. Bake Off at 6.9% total Discovery

Argentero’s film on rerun fiction wins. On the podium the show of Italia 1, but it is women’s volleyball that remains for a long time – between 20 and 22.00 – among the top three options.

The context. Discovery’s sweets and European women’s volleyball were the crispest things. He was coming back Bake Off on Nove and on Real Time on Friday 3 September in prime time, Canale 5 remembered the general Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa dusting off production fiction with Giancarlo Giannini and Rai1 broadcast another film with Luca Argentero, In Your Place. These were the basic ingredients in a generalist menu that also included a detective story on first TV on Rai2, Paolo Mieli and fascism later Italy-Holland of volleyball on Rai3, a detective show on Italia 1, the rerun of Third Clue version Barbara De Rossi on Rete4 and a quality ‘pink’ film on La7. The meters put the various proposals in this order.

In the early evening

On Rai1 the film In your place with Luca Argentero, Stefano Fresi, Ambra Angiolini and Serena Rossi it received 2.4 million spectators and a 13.2% share.

On Rai3, after Italy-Holland women’s volleyball (1,878 million and 9.8%), The big story, with Paolo Mieli at the conduction, it attracted 669 thousand spectators and 4.6%.

On Canale5 the replica of the fiction The General From the Church, with Giancarlo Giannini, Stefania Sandrelli, Francesca Cavallin, achieved 1,558 million viewers and 11.1% share.

On Italia1 the show Chicago PD it attracted 1.134 million spectators with a share of 6.9%.

On Rai2 the film That family is mine, with Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb, Sean Faris, Rolonda Watts, Mieko Hillman, Nancy Petersen, convinced 947 thousand spectators with 5.2%.

On Rete4 the replica of The Third Clue with Barbara De Rossi to introduce, it achieved 822 thousand spectators and 5.7%.

On La7 for the cult film Julie & Julia, with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, 445 thousand spectators and 2.7%.

Also to be recorded on Tv8 Gomorra – The Series to 392 thousand and 2.2%. On the Nove Bake Off Italia – Sweets in the oven collected 357 thousand and 2%, on the ‘native’ Real Time 569 thousand spectators and 3.2%, in the complex of Discovery’s simulcast offer – also including Food Network, Dmax, Giallo, HGTV, K2 and Frisbee – the program it had 1.2 million spectators and 6.9%.

Emanuele Bruno

(in the photo a moment of Italy-Holland)