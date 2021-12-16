Listkowski and Calabresi on the shields

BLEVE 6.5: with a decisive reflex he keeps the goal clean in the first half, then manages all the dangers with due attention. Some thrills ball and chain, but he is the protagonist of an excellent match.

CALABRIANS 7: a great goal with an exceptional insertion into the area, crowning a great performance along the flank. Also protagonist of a couple of important recoveries in the defensive phase.

>>> GENDREY sv

MECCARIELLO 7: Nzola cancels and reads the opponent’s bets in advance. In the center of the defense nothing is wrong.

DERMAKU 6.5: he takes no risks, imposes himself with his physicality in individual duels.

BARRECA 6.5: after a packed start he comes out at a distance, thanks to his running and quality ball and chain. Valuable assist for Listkowski who unlocks the match.

>>> ROOSTER 6: ordinary administration in the last remnant of the tender.

HELGASON 6: certainly perky, although not always effective. A sufficient game overall, net of some smudges.

>>> GARGIULO 6.5: enters well and strengthens the midfield.

BLIN 6: he suffers a bit from the opposing pressure in marking, especially in the first part of the match. It is better when there is a need to screen the defense to support the defensive phase.

BJORKENGREN 6: some technical errors too many, especially during the first half. Bravo, however, to move in the middle of the field and to be ready in the two phases.

LISTKOWSKI 7: first he engages the opposing goalkeeper with a shot after a good insertion, immediately after he finds a good goal with an exceptional header. Few flares, but he manages to put the rearguard in apprehension when he has the opportunity to receive the ball in the last meters.

>>> BURNETE sv

OLIVIERI 6.5: the first goal is born thanks to his movement away from the goal, when he comes to meet and opens the space in which Barreca precisely serves. In the second half he sinks a few restarts and a goal for offside is canceled. In clear growth compared to the latest releases.

>>> HAPPY sv

RODRIGUEZ 6.5: an assist and a lot of movement on the attack front, he struggles a bit when he is served with his back to goal, but when he can sink the space forward he always manages to be incisive.