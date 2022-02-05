Listkowski goalscorer, bad Hjulmand: the report cards of Como-Lecce

GABRIEL 6: careful when Como calls him into question, he also senses the rigor transformed by Cerri. Less precise than usual in referrals.

GENDREY 6.5: in the first half the weather was good and bad on the flank, he often found the bottom and also needed the assist for the equal of Listkowski. Less proactive in the second half, but always attentive.

>>> HELGASON 6: a couple of good ideas forward, from his insertion the opportunity of the rigor procured in the last minutes arises.

CALABRIANS 6.5: it is not an easy match for him but he manages to assert himself in the center of the defense (he has no faults for the hand ball on the occasion of the penalty).

LIGHTS 6.5: he has his work cut out for managing Cerri’s physicality, but skilfully avoids all dangers. He even touches a goal in the second half.

ROOSTER 6: starts well, often overlapping along the left-handed out and arriving continuously at the cross. However, he drops a lot in the second phase of the race.

FARAGO ‘5.5: he still has to integrate in the best possible way in the team’s schemes, he misses a few too many supports and in the first half he wastes a good opportunity.

>>> GARGIULO 6: has the merit of winning the penalty in the final game.

HJULMAND 5: from his naivety comes the action of the penalty that leads to the initial advantage of Como, is much less precise than usual and remedies a yellow that will make him miss the next game.

>>> SIMIC sv

BJORKENGREN 6: all in all ordered in the middle of the field, as the whole team suffers from the start of the match but then grows in personality.

>>> MAJER 6: moves well in the middle of the field, giving support in both phases.

STREFEZZA 6.5: he is the all-rounder on the attack front, he spans a lot and creates for the benefit of his comrades. He comes close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

TAIL 5.5: he has several opportunities to find the way to the net but he lacks the winning idea. On the vote he inevitably affects the error from the spot at the end of the game.

LISTKOWSKI 7: gives continuity to his exceptional period of form with a goal from the center forward, with a nice cut at the near post. On the pitch he is one of the most inspired of him.

>>> RAGUSA 5.5: fails to affect the offensive front.