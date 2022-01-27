Listkowski unleashed, Coda relentless, Hjulmand directs the show: the report cards of Lecce-Vicenza

GABRIEL 6: almost never called into question, zero faults on the goal conceded.

CALABRIANS 7: a hammer, he plays with an uncommon competitive intensity. He growls at his opponents and also proposes himself in attack with good continuity.

LIGHTS 6.5: he minimizes the risks and reads well the offensive actions of the opponents.

DERMAKU 5.5: he gets caught up in speed early in the game on a couple of occasions, then raises the wall. But bad on the occasion of the goal that shortens the distance.

BARRECA 6: less proactive forward than usual but always very useful, he is ready by accompanying the maneuver with the right punctuality.

>>> ROOSTER 6: he manages the situation well at the end of the race.

FARAGO ‘6: difficult first half where he messes a bit, improves in the second half until the moment of substitution.

>>> MAJER 6.5: enters well and turns the engine up in the middle of the field.

HJULMAND 7: Vicenza leaves him free to maneuver and he looms large in the middle of the field. He manages the game wonderfully in front of the defense and also allows himself to play of fine workmanship. Standing ovation for him at the Via del Mare.

>>> BLIN sv

BJORKENGREN 6.5: a dynamo in the middle of the field, runs in retreat and gives support to the maneuver when its people lean forward. Search and often find the insertion in the area, even close to a goal.

STREFEZZA 7: the Brazilian boy wizard is impregnable to anyone. He runs, invents, dribbles, always gives the impression of being able to be decisive. He comes out to the thunderous applause of those present.

>>> OF MARIAN 6: a few gasps, he enters a moment in which the team prefers to manage rather than sink.

QUEUE 7: he is still looking for the best form, but after the first few minutes a bit packed he climbs into the chair and first serves the assist for the 1-0 with a play of great football intelligence, then signs the 2-0 as a raptor d ‘ area.

LISTKOWSKI 7: he has a great desire to emerge, he is in a state of grace and he amply demonstrates this. On the wing he makes the difference with his snatches and his forays, he also proves to be a skilled finalizer in the 1-0.

>>> HELGASON sv

BARONS 6.5: his Lecce becomes the new first in the class with a first in class victory. Throw away the traps of the challenge against Vicenza by showing an overall authoritarian proof, despite the final thrill: start like this, they must be closed first.