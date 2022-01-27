Listo-Coda and Lecce flies to first place. The finish is fiery

Lecce and Vicenza they face each other for the eighteenth day of the Serie B championship. The Giallorossi take the field with 433. Gabriel is in goal; in defense Calabresi, Dermaku, Lucioni and Barreca; in midfield Bjorkengren, Hjulmand and Faragò; in attack Listkowski, Coda and Strefezza.

The first 10 minutes of the match are not unforgettable, but Strefezza still manages to get Ranocchia warned for a naive foul in midfield.

At the 28th minute Lecce took the lead with Marcin Listkowski, able to exploit an excellent assist from Coda.

An unleashed Lecce packs another super action but Coda from two steps sends high and thwarts a great play by the Polish winger.

10 minutes later Massimo Coda found the goal of doubling, taking advantage of a scrum in the red and white penalty area.

The recovery starts again with Lecce attacking and Calabresi kicking out after a gallop of his own.

The Giallorossi are not domi and Hjulmand after a quarter of an hour from the start of the second half comes close to scoring with a shot out. A minute later Bjorkengren wastes another opportunity with a weak header.

Again Lecce and again Coda but Tesra’s Hispanico is not precise and kicks out.

Gallo, Majer and Di Mariano enter in place of Barreca, Faragò and Strefezza. The game does not give too much emotion, with Lecce controlling in order.

5 minutes from the end Helgason and Blin enter in place of Listkowski and Hjulmand.

With 3 minutes from the end Meggiorini shortens the distance, taking advantage of a carelessness of the Giallorossi defensive package.

After 3 minutes of recovery the match director decrees the end of the match, Lecce is now first in the standings.