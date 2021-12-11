The days pass and the expansion shows no signs of stopping its rise within the Ladder from Hearthstone. New decks emerge, old ones are back, the common word is certainly variety. Let’s see the latest updated decks …

In this update, we’d like to put an emphasis on decks OTK (even if not all will be such), much criticized by all the players, but lately they are increasingly pressing on the goal of the home game Blizzard.

Even this new expander is not exempt and is already in the phase of Theorycrafting saw the birth ofOwl OTK Warlock raging in the meta since the arrival of the new content. From the latest data from HS ReplayFurthermore, it also seems that his cards are the most popular of the whole set.

If only there were a clear “most popular archetype” based on the new cards from Fractured in Alterac Valley… 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤫🦉 https://t.co/iDSYCFleaT pic.twitter.com/Rx3gynHYRX – HSReplay.net (@HSReplayNet) December 8, 2021

But theOwl it is not the only, and a less famous, and perhaps solid, deck OTK was born: theOTK Shaman. This deck is able to indefinitely generate the only corruptible cards in the deck (which inflict a lot of damage), thanks to Bolner And Y’shaarj. The OTK are they becoming a problem again? Surely Blizzard will keep an eye on them.

The update is closed by 3 other decks, less drastic than the previous ones: one of the first Questline Warrior of the new expansion, a surprising Questline Priest, which little did during Stormwind, and a Aggro Druid.

The lists

What do you think of these new lists? Let us know yours …

Related articles:

Lists update: are OTKs a problem again?