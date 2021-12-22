Lists update: can the Mage resurrect after nerf / buffs?

Welcome dear readers, my name is Victor and today my colleague Vincenzo and I have decided to start a real war by asking ourselves a question: which game between LOR and Hearthstone is the best? We therefore wanted to discuss what were the strengths of a game and which of the other by drawing up 2 different articles that enclose them.

In this article you can therefore read what, for me, are the real strengths of LOR compared to Hearthstone. Meanwhile, my colleague will do the opposite article, or the strengths of the sport of Blizzard compared to that of Riot. If you are interested in reading his article to get a complete overview, you can view it by clicking HERE.

Before continuing, I invite you to join our facebook group by clicking here. If, on the other hand, you would like to play some games, I invite you to join our discord server by clicking here. If you like to read our articles, I invite you to support us through the Powned Plus by clicking here.

LOR or Hearthstone: Which Is Best?

Mechanics innovation

No one doubts that, having arrived recently, LOR has absorbed many of the features of the old card games, most notably HS and Magic. From both he took some extremely positive things: from the first the mana crystal system, while from the second the possibility to respond and the stack. But it doesn’t stop there.

The sport of Riot also brought completely new mechanics that gave the game its own uniqueness. First of all, the fact that you play actions and not turn-based, making the mechanics of the passage unique in its kind. The attack token that can be exploited in many ways. And finally, banked mana allows you not to lose resources when standing still in the first few turns.

These features have led Legends of Runeterra to have new and innovative mechanics and, undoubtedly, this point deserves it all.

Strategy

The discourse of the answers and the stack makes LOR a card game in which strategy is fundamental. Far be it from me to say that there is no strategy in Hearthstone. Far from it, I played the Blizzard product myself and in these you have to use your own cunning.

Having said that, there is no doubt that the system of answers, banked mana, actions and attack tokens makes LOR more strategic. The game leads you to think about your actions and forces you to think about whether your opponent could have the hand of the answers to your plays. It also allows bluffing on fast spells, to exploit your attack to give no response to your opponent and conserve mana.

In short, guys, strategy is one of the strengths of LOR that makes the game easy to learn, but then difficult to assimilate (it is no coincidence that simplicity is one of the points in favor of HS).

Artistic beauty

I admit it was hard to find a title for this part, but Artistic Beauty seemed to me the most suitable. When we talk about LOR we are referring to a game in which the attention to detail is undoubtedly high. Interaction between samples, and between them and their package. But we don’t stop there only: the level up of the champions, especially the last ones, is spectacularized to the maximum.

Undoubtedly, on the artistic component Legends of Runeterra has the better, even if the rival still has a high graphic quality. LOR still has that little bit extra in the attention to detail that allows it to surpass HS and to have a beauty of its own, still unsurpassed.

Obtaining the cards

Many of you have probably never paid a dime on LOR. With a little consistency you can have all the cards in no time, usually the coins are spent on boards and waiting. It must be said: Legends of Runeterra is a real Free To Play. You don’t have to spend a single penny, unless you want to have everything right away or for unnecessary things.

But now I want to break a lance in favor of HS: he has improved over the years. I think it was also thanks to LOR, but when I was playing, in 2018, you were either spending or a competitive deck you could have dreamed of it. Today the situation has clearly improved, but the sport of Riot is still a long way ahead.

Meta diversity

Nerfs are hardly needed on LOR before 2 months. The cards when they come out are fairly balanced and the fact that the decks revolve around the champions helps the meta diversity within the game. The decks to use are many and often there is not a big gap in terms of win rate. Emergency hotfixes are normally not needed, with some exceptions.

LOR’s meta is therefore constantly evolving with new decks being born every day. This favors a very strong meta diversity also demonstrated by the HHI which, on LOR is around 250-300 points while on HS it is around 700 (If you don’t know what HHI is, click here to read the article). LOR makes variety one of its strengths that, until now, no game I know has managed to scratch.

Conclusion

Dear readers, this concludes our analysis of the strengths of Legends of Runeterra. What do you think about it? Do you think someone should be removed? Or would you add more? But above all: LOR or Heartstone: Which is best for you? Let us know in the comments.

See you tomorrow with a new article.