Lita was not a fan of the deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia

Taking a step back in 2018, Lita criticized WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia as being barred from competing at the company’s events in that country. Things have changed since then, as women have now been involved in these events, making history and even minimally contributing to the progress of a country that is still too mentally closed on the female side.

Obviously she discussed it again in 2022 because on February 19th she herself will be present at The Elimination Chamber which as we know this year will take place in Saudi Arabia and there she will challenge the current Raw champion Becky Lynch for the belt.

At WrestleZone in 2018, the Hall of Famer said: “I understand that they are a business, a global business and are always looking to expand their global presence. However, I feel this was a direct conflict of interest with them holding all the integrity or truth to the fact that they say they would like to. to push women forward, their roles and their reputations in this business as something like or equal to a man.

Make money, okay, but don’t try to cover it. No, we are doing this because in the future we would like to help advance their culture! No, you want money, you are a company and businesses make money. All right. From my point of view, here, I don’t own your business, so it’s up to you to decide. From a public relations point of view, don’t say you are doing it because we want to help that culture advance. No, it’s a direct conflict of interest, in my opinion. “

The change of opinion

Interviewed on the YouTube podcast Ring The Belle a few days ago, this time Lita said: “I was candid about the early relationship between WWE and Saudi Arabia. ‘They say they want women’s wrestling over there, I don’t know if I believe it, there are no women on this card.’ There are women on the card and I have personally spoken to the women who have been there and they say: ‘This is incredible. There are women who cry, never thinking that they could see two such strong women in the ring. It’s really powerful, you’ll love it. ‘ Sure, they still have a long way to go? Do we, as a company, have a long way to go? Absolutely. You have to seize opportunities when they are there. “