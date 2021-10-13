News

Litecoin surpasses Ethereum’s address business

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Litecoin (LTC / USD), the 15th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has overtaken Ethereum (ETH / USD) when it comes to the number of active addresses. Santiment, a leading analytics firm, leaked this news via a tweet today, noting that this is the third time LTC has flipped ETH address business in 2021.

Santiment also revealed that around 600,000 people use LTC every day. The firm notes that this is a remarkable achievement for a UTXO coin because, unlike Ethereum, it lacks the support of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces, which have exploded this year.

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

For Santiment, its UTXO metric counts the number of addresses receiving cryptocurrencies. In the case of LTC, the number is very close to the number of active addresses. Comparing LTC to Bitcoin (BTC), another UTXO coin, Santiment found that the metrics are correct, as LTC’s address activity doesn’t come close to that of BTC.

Aside from a growing number of users who have developed an interest in LTC, the factors behind the growing coin addressing business remain unknown.

The price of LTC is not congruent with the activity of the address

Despite the number of active LTC addresses exceeding 575,000, the coin’s price action does not reflect that milestone. Currently, LTC is trading at $ 174.37 (£ 127.87) after gaining 2.21% in the past 24 hours.

This price also represents a 3.02% drop over the past seven days, showing that the coin has been trading sideways. Unlike other leading cryptocurrencies, which are nearing their all-time highs, LTC is still down 57.58% from its May 10 all-time high of $ 412.96 (£ 302.72).

This comes after LTC made headlines last month after a false announcement of a partnership with Walmart. The publication made the rounds online, with Charlie Lee, the chief executive of the Litecoin Foundation, tweeting about the partnership.

Loading...
Advertisements

Following the announcement, LTC rose to $ 233.06 (£ 170.90). However, Walmart released a statement saying the ad was not genuine. After realizing the news was false, Lee also removed the tweet. As a result, LTC plunged to $ 171.38 (£ 125.67) on the same day.

Invest in cryptocurrency, stocks, ETFs & more in minutes with our favorite broker,

eToro




7/10

67% of accounts that use CFDs lose money

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
679
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
552
News

Cinema, all films out in October
458
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
401
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
352
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
321
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
316
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
306
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
279
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top