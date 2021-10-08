News

Litecoin, the cryptocurrency turns 10

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), the cryptocurrency designed to provide fast, secure and low-cost payments through the blockchain, is 10 years old.

The coin

LTC was deployed on October 7, 2011, and the network went live five days later, on October 13, 2011.

Today, it is the 15th largest coin in the world by market capitalization and holds 0.54% market dominance, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

LTC has a market capitalization of approximately $ 12.35 billion and a circulating offering of 68.7 million tokens.

The beginnings

LTC, which is an initial fork of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), was founded by Charlie Lee, a former Google employee – a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Lee recalled LTC’s early days in a Twitter thread on Thursday; the founder of LTC stated that some of the first altcoins in circulation, such as Namecoin, Ixcoin, Locoin, Solidcoin, etc., failed to survive.

“Basically I took everything that was good from these altcoins (speed, CPU mining) and made a good launch. And that’s why Litecoin has been successful where others have failed, ”he said written Lee.

“The name Litecoin came to mind pretty quickly: I first thought of something like Elitecoin, then Litecoin came up.”
Lee also shared the launch thread, which was first posted on Bitcointalk.org; Litecoin founder revealed that the front page of the New York Times about the death of the co-founder of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Steve Jobs was included in the LTC genesis hash.

Lee couldn’t help but throw a dig at Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, who had criticized the choice of the name Litecoin.

The investment

In May, LTC hit an all-time high of $ 412.96, while it is now 56.46% down from that level; at the time of publication, LTC was up 2.82% daily to $ 180.18.

Since the beginning of 2021 Litecoin has gained 43.29%; over the same time frame, Bitcoin had a return of 84.58%.

The oldest data available on CoinMarketCap shows that on April 28, 2013 LTC was trading at $ 4.35 – if an investor had kept their investment ever since, they would have made a profit to date. an extraordinary 4,042.06%.

This means that with $ 1,000 invested at the time, LTC 229.88 could have been purchased, which would be worth $ 41,420.69 today.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.6K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
945
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
856
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
846
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
845
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
844
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
827
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
777
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top