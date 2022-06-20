Literary adaptations that will be taken to the cinema this year 2022

If you like to devour books, you will also like that your favorite novels reach the big screen, so that more people get to enjoy the works that you love so much. In this sense, on many occasions, as readers we have a strong bias when it comes to watching movies based on novels, and even on graphic novels, and that is that on many occasions, the words of an author are usually much more evocative than the images. on the screen, which creates a conflict that we can hardly overcome.

It is necessary that, when you go to the cinema to see a literary adaptation, you try to go with an open mind so that the director takes certain licenses, since an adaptation should not and does not pretend to be a carbon copy of the book, but rather contribute something to said story in cinematographic image format. Just as there have been thousands of adaptations that have not achieved the same quality as the original work, there are also others that have even surpassed it. This year, several novels have been or will be brought to the big screen, in this article you have some of them.

Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie

Agatha Christie is one of the favorite mystery authors of many, her multiple manuscripts are pure gold in terms of plot and characters, intrigue, murders and riddles often plague her works and this is no exception: she tells the story of the detective Hercule Poirot who investigates a murder aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River, which are a famous tourist attraction in Egypt.

The movie was already released on February 11, getting a 6.3 on IMDB. It was directed by Kenneth Branagh and featured Branagh himself as Hercule Poirot, Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle, and Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle.

Kotaro Isaka’s Maria Beetle (Bullet Train)

The film that adapts the novel of Japanese origin Maria Beetle hits theaters under the name of Bullet Train, which tells the story of five hit men who share a train between Tokyo and Morioka. Upon discovering that each one’s missions are independent and have different instructions, the plot begins to thicken, giving rise to a complex psychological thriller. Starring Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga and Sandra Bullock, nothing more and nothing less, it got an 8.8 on IMDB and is a real must-see for those who love this type of story.

The Lost Lines of God by Torcuato Luca de Tena

Directed by director Oriol Paulo, with a release date of October 7, 2022, this Spanish-produced film will adapt the novel of the same name by the Iberian author that tells the story of Alice Gould, whose delusions led her to murder her husband. Her delusions make her believe that she is an elite investigator with a team capable of solving intricate murder cases.

Her great intelligence will make even the doctors who treat her doubt the diagnosis, and they will even think that the woman would have been accused and unfairly imprisoned. A true gem that you cannot miss at its premiere.