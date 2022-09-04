Literary romanticism is back: what is behind this new explosion of cup cinema?

The nostalgic breezes of authors such as Emily Brontë or Jane Austen knock on our door in a fast-paced world that struggles to restore ties with nature. It will hit theaters in October. Emilya biopic Based on the life of the author of wuthering heights in which it will be performed by Emma Mckey. We still have recent Persuasion starring dakota johnsonbased on the work of Jane Austen, and the emma of Anya Taylor Joy, and even the bridgerton freak.

The so-called movie cups is experiencing a sweet moment. It brings us echoes of a literary romanticism that, despite being linked to the narration of love affairs without further ado (something that has caused it to be reviled for a long time by the industry and the academy) also allows the landscape to take over the scenes and play the role of another character. Behind these novels we find psychological thrillers such as wuthering heightswith horror passages taken from real nightmares, or thinly veiled criticism of the role of women in 19th century society.

The deep roots of this aesthetic wave

A growing poetic sensibility takes shape in young writers who seek a space of calm and inspiration, something authentic, in the hectic pace of our days. Asked about this, the writer Noelia Cortes (Of the sea and death, The gypsy fig tree), fascinated by the literature of this time, thinks of the lyrics of The Lakesa song from the album Folklore by Taylor Swiftin which confesses the desire to go to the lakes where the poets went to diebecause it does not belong to the place where it is. “The look of the romantic poets always returns because it is a way of feeling, a common idea of ​​what transmits an overwhelming feeling of calm and beauty”Cortes shares. “It’s like we’re claiming a place in the canons of beauty for that other aesthetic that moves us: the moors, the gray days, the scene of Mary Shelley sitting on her mother’s grave, which is covered with ivy. The delicacy. The storms, the way Shakespeare describes feelings.”

A flame that illuminates but is weak. That turns on with books but can be turned off with the brightness of the mobile screen in a scroll infinity of identical faces. “The feeling of emptiness then falls like an anvil,” says Cortés, who points out how in romantic novels the atmosphere and the landscape become one more character in the plot. “The most fascinating thing about wuthering heights is that the forces of nature are unquestionable. It doesn’t matter if Lockwood wanted to leave Heights as soon as possible or if Catherine wanted to go looking for Heathcliff: the snow and the storm force them to wait for them to finish happening. Nature has the last word. But Catherine and Heathcliff are not afraid of him: escaping to the moors symbolizes freedom, as for Emily Brontë. Little signs of savagery run through every page. When Isabella nails Cathy, Emily writes that she has decorated it with red crescents. In Heathcliff’s eyes she calls them ‘that pair of black devils, so deeply buried’. It is as if inside the book there was something that we do not fully understand, but that we need to read and reread to feed the soul.”

Despite his enthusiasm for the title, Cortés understands that it is necessary not to stop criticizing the anti-Gypsy racism present in Brontë’s prose, focused on the reactions to the character of Heathcliff. “The beauty is so overwhelming that I even forgive her. That contradiction shows that created something deeply visceralfull of horrible elements, of characters who fall fatally and of tragedies that despite everything do not make us stop falling in love with what these events tell us”, admits the writer, who detects in the interest in these works and in the success of cultural products that refer to the somewhat larger atmospheres of romanticism “I follow so many girls who have the same thing happen to me that I have no doubt that it would be very interesting to write at length about it, to see if we can decipher it. ”

About the new series and movies

Behind the entanglements of the plots of the so-called cup cinema “hides a background of the time that the authors needed to narrate”, point The Understoodthe cinephile duo that spreads about audiovisual made up of Adriana Cabeza and Alexia Guillot. “understood as girl stuff her texts have been given less importance compared to her male counterparts and, therefore, her attempts to bring them to the cinema, but here we have the voice of a generation of silenced women who raised testimony through their literary imprint.”