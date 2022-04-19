At the gates of the Bogotá Book Fair 2022, we as humanity can thank and honor literature, since the whole world turned to this art during the hardest moments of recent years, as a sacred medicine to heal and calm the soul.

Today we know that the soul of people is eager for peace and consolation; In this sense, literature is that serene hiding place in which the mind takes refuge in order to escape from so much and so crude reality.

The creators of books, stories, narratives, manuscripts and poetry, we are the photographers of the soul, because we capture in literature, photographs of the feelings that lie in the heart, in such a way that when we touch another soul, it can be moved. feeling caressed or shaken by our portrait.

To read is to heal, it is to remember, it is to cry again, to feel, it is to live again, those of us who dedicate ourselves to the art of writing, heal through each line that we create, with the purpose of finding that reader who can feel that he is inside our own skin.

Literature is medicine for the soul, because the human being throughout its history has been at the mercy of many events, some full of joy and illusion and others full of pain and melancholy, that is why books have always represented a way of liberation for the soul.

If each one of us became the author of his own biography and wrote it little by little throughout his life, that would be the best legacy, the best inheritance that he could give to his children, his grandchildren and the new generations. .

We have been mistaken thinking that the purpose of our life is to generate sustenance to cover our own needs and those of our family, without stopping to think that the only truly eternal thing is that spiritual legacy and traditions that we are going to pass on to those who continue writing our history.

Money comes and goes, things are won and lost, because life is an endless collection of losses, that is why it is only through art and literature that humanity has been able to share its history.

Let us imagine that we are walking through a museum or a library and that we stop in front of a work, we enter it to let our mind melt into its essence, this is life itself, your life and my life, a work of art, a sacred manuscript that captures in history the experiences of a unique and unrepeatable existence.

So we are all poets and authors, if we stop to reflect on our own history and make it the most valuable storyfor by our fruits they will recognize us.

If you started writing your biography today, where would you start? What would you tell? What would be the most valuable thing in your story? What would you like your great-grandchildren or nephews to know and keep from you?

Think for a moment about what has meant the most to you in your favorite book and rescue that value to bring it to your life and thus build your legacy, your book, your story.

Life gives you a blank page every day and you have the freedom to write it, what kind of author do you choose to be?

Many remain paralyzed and find nothing new to write, others become mechanical typewriters without reflection or feeling, but instead there are authors who leave their soul on each page, each day and write it and live it knowing that once that page is written and that day is lived, they will be recorded in time with an indelible and perpetual ink that will make each page and each day their best story.

There are souls who had to write their last page ahead of time and finish their book with a bang, there are others who courageously decided to change their story and give it a happy ending, there are others who were trapped in the sadness and disaster of an unfortunate story. .

What you should know today is that absolutely all books come with blank pages, God does not give anyone a book that has already been written, he gives us all a magical pen called free will, with which we have the freedom to choose the story we want to tell and the most important thing we want to tell ourselves.

My invitation today is that you dare to be the author of your book, choose the title of that book that would tell your story, as Frankl did when he wrote ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’. What are you looking for?

Your book, your life, your story will be a source of inspiration for those who after you will continue to write the sequel to your book, so as not to interrupt your story, the best way to be immortal and to leave a mark on the world is through a book, because when we are no longer walking around this world, our book will be able to remain on a shelf waiting to enrich other souls like yours, which has surely been nourished by the generosity of someone else who dared to tell their most valuable experiences .

Where would we be without William Shakespeare and Ernest Hemingway?

What would become of your successors without the legacy of your history?

What would become of the children if their grandmother did not read them a story?

Make your biography a story that can hug and kiss another soul when it meets your most intimate stories, take that forgotten pen again and dare to write the story you want to live and leave as the best legacy to those who follow in your footsteps in The road of life…

my soul pill

Every day you wake up, there is a book of blank pages waiting for you, so that you can write in them the most beautiful story that someone has ever read, it would be a shame not to write anything or let others write and define your story, remember that you are the author of your own book! write it with autonomy and transcendence, it is the best way to leave your mark on the world!

And go to the Book Fair to nurture your spirit!!!