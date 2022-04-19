Literature reports a rare case of thoracic endometriosis (TES)

The diagnosis of thoracic endometriosis (TES) is the most common endometriosis outside the abdominopelvic cavity.

Images of the patient with thoracic endometriosis. Photos: Courtesy of the studio.

Endometriosis is a chronic gynecological disease characterized by the presence of glands endometrial cells and stromata in areas anatomical and organs outside the uterine cavity.

It has been described that endometriosis deposits can be found almost anywhere in the body, such as the ovaries, the posterior broad ligament, the anterior cul-de-sac, the posterior cul-de-sac, and the uterosacral ligament.

However, although less frequently, it can occur in remote areas such as the intestine, The cavity thoracic and other organs, being an estrogen-dependent conditionwhich manifests itself with chronic pelvic pain, fatigue, dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, dysuria, dyschezia, among other symptoms, including migraine, according to data published in a study conducted by Dr. Idhaliz Flores in Puerto Rico, which had a sample of Hispanic patients, including from the island.

According to the case report, a 39-year-old married woman had chest pain recurrent on the right side with around 22 years duration, recurrent cough for more than 20 years and progressive dyspnea lasting one month.

Hematoxylin and eosin staining of a pleural fluid sample showing the presence of endometrial stroma and glandular epithelial cell formation. Photo: Courtesy of the studio.

The chest pain was described as pleuritic and often began a few days after the onset of menstruation and lasted the entire cycle of menstrual flow.

The cough worsened chest pain and disappeared after the menstrual period. Over the years, she had presented at various clinics where she was said to have menstrual problems, reported the authors from the Division of Allergy and Respiratory Medicine, Babcock University Hospital, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The doctors found endometriosis within the chest cavity of the patient, including the lung parenchyma, the diaphragm and pleural surfaces and manifestations in these types of cases may include catamenial chest pain (occurring in about 73% of cases), pooling of blood in the space between the chest wall and the lung, pneumothorax, hemoptysis, hemothorax, catamenial hemoptysis, and pulmonary nodules.

The diagnosis of thoracic endometriosis (TES) is the most common endometriosis outside of The cavity abdominopelvic and its diagnosis can be challenging because it occurs in various ways and, in some cases, it can be difficult to link the symptoms and the menstrual cycle.

Endometriosis affects about 10% to 15% of women. In symptomatic women, the prevalence rate can be as high as 50% or more. It is a complex disease that has several theories in the literature about its etiology, from the impact of hormonal, genetic, immune and environmental factors.

Statistics indicate that one in 10 women suffers from this disease and it is estimated that there are 180 million women in the world.

In Puerto Rico, the case of a patient of Dr. Ernesto Mulero, a cardiothoracic surgeon, was also reported exclusively to this media, where endometriosis was found in the woman’s lung, and the specialist stressed to this media that “this case shows how a good history and physical exam can help a doctor detect a rare disease. The case also highlights how different systems in the body can affect each other, in this case the gynecological dysfunction affected the lungs. It’s like a puzzle that you have to put together to help the patient.”

