Lithium suppliers warn electric car manufacturers

Electric carmakers looking for longer-range batteries should work closely with lithium manufacturers to ensure the guaranteed supply of a specialized white metal, executives at Reuters told Reuters. Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) e Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM).

What happened

The steps for these collaborations include signing long-term contracts and sharing development plans with lithium manufacturers in advance, as these initiatives require extensive planning and substantial investments.

Currently, batteries that last longer before needing to be recharged are made with a certain type of lithium that cannot be stored for long periods, and are only made in custom batches.

“The demand side of the equation has to be very careful about what its business plans will be for the next three or four years,” said Paul Graves, CEO of Livent.

“We need certain economic conditions to be able to continue growing,” added Eric Norris, head of the lithium division of Albemarle.

Both Norris and Graves spoke at the Reuters Next panel on Wednesday, stressing the importance of coordination between carmakers and suppliers.

Because it is important

Global demand for lithium is projected to jump to one million tons by 2025 and to three million tons by the end of the decade, as more traditional automakers switch to electric vehicles.

Currently Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) leads the group of electric car manufacturers and several traditional competitors, including General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) e Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), they are rushing to make up for lost time.

Newcomers to this industry, such as Chinese electric car manufacturers Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) e Auto them (NASDAQ: LI), they have already launched their electric vehicles and are preparing big plans to increase their respective capabilities globally.

Price movement

Albemarle shares ended the session on Wednesday down 2.49% to $ 259.85; Livent shares closed with a -5.91% at 28.50 dollars.