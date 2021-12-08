Lithuania-China, the European Commission presents a new “anti-blackmail” tool after the Beijing trade blockade

There European Commission proposed the establishment of one tool against “economic coercion” exercised by third countries against the EU, and therefore against the use of trade as a weapon of blackmail against the EU and its member countries, in the wake of what China is doing towards Lithuania in recent days, blocking exchanges with the Baltic state, very critical of Beijing for the repression of Uighurs in Xinjiang and pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong. The tool, explained the executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis at a press conference in Brussels, “it is horizontal”, that is it is not aimed at a particular country, but it could be used in cases similar to what it sees on two opposing fronts, just these days, Vilnius and Beijing.

In the specific case concerning Vilnius, he added, “an EU delegation is in Beijing to clarify what is happening. European unity and solidarity remain pillars also towards third countries ”. The deputy of von der Leyen then continues: “There may be many examples”, in which the new instrument proposed by the Commission against blackmail from third countries could be applied if it were in force. “Today China limits trade with Lithuania, taking into account some decisions taken by Lithuania, cases like these can be reasons to make an assessment and understand if it is a coercive action and understand if the tool can be applied in these circumstances “.

To date, the EU does not have a similar weapon to respond to “coercive” actions by other countries: when it is operational, it will be able to better defend itself internationally. The instrument proposed by the ‘geopolitical’ Commission by Ursula von der Leyen aims mainly at “deterrence”, explained Dombrovskis, that its very existence should discourage other countries from using trade as a weapon to put political pressure on the EU or its member states.