Lithuania will put up a former secret CIA prison for sale

The Lithuanian state announced on Monday that it will soon be selling a large farmhouse that had been used by the CIA to imprison and torture terror suspects captured during the wars the United States was fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The property is a large two-storey building with many rooms and what looks like a large barn next to it, and is located near a forest north-east of Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. Between 2005 and 2006 it was used by the CIA as a secret prison within the so-called “extraordinary rendition program”, ie the illegal detention of terrorist suspects carried out by the United States with the collaboration of other allied countries, in this case Lithuania.

Inside were interrogated people suspected of having useful information to find members of al Qaeda or to know something about their plans. This practice remained secret for several years, and was one of the most controversial in the so-called “war on terror” waged by the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington by al Qaeda: in 2018 it cost Lithuania a conviction by the European Court of Human Rights for violating the human rights of two people who, suspected of being members of al Qaeda, were illegally detained in Lithuania and tortured by the CIA.

The fact that the farmhouse Lithuania put up for sale was a secret CIA prison has only recently become known. It was the European Court of Human Rights that ascertained it in 2018, even if the suspicion that it was there was already in 2014, the year in which the American Senate released the report on the secret prisons of the CIA, one of the most reports on the use of torture by US intelligence after September 11, 2001.

In the report of the American Senate a place called “black prison” or “purple prison” was generically mentioned: its description matched perfectly with that of the farmhouse in Lithuania, inspected only a few years earlier during an investigation promoted by the Lithuanian government to clarify the modalities with which the CIA had carried out its illegal program of detention and torture in Lithuania (illegal both under American law, under those of the countries where the detentions took place, and under international treaties).

The place was particularly suitable for its use: many of the rooms inside are soundproofed and windowless, as is the barn. As Arvydas Anusauskas, the Lithuanian politician who led the government investigation and inspected the farmhouse, said, “you could do what you wanted,” and it is impossible to know exactly what happened there.

It is known, however, what happened to Abu Zubaydah, one of the two men who had been illegally detained in Lithuania. Zubaydah, who is Palestinian but born in Saudi Arabia, was arrested in Pakistan six months after the attacks on the Twin Towers on charges of being one of the most prominent members of al Qaeda. He is also known as “the perennial prisoner”, because after being arrested in Pakistan he was moved to prisons in various countries: in Thailand, in Afghanistan, in Lithuania and then in Guantanamo, where he still is.

He spent more than a year in the farmhouse outside Vilnius, from February 2005 to March 2006. Like the other inmates, he was shaved, blindfolded, hooded and handcuffed upon his arrival. According to Guardian, inside the farmhouse he did not suffer the same torture that the CIA reserved for him in other prisons (such as “waterboarding”), but he was nevertheless subjected to sleep deprivation, isolation and continuous sessions of deafening noise and blinding light.

In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Lithuanian government to pay Zubaydah 100,000 euros in compensation for violating several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was also imprisoned and tortured in the farmhouse, accused of being among the leaders of al Qaeda and among the organizers of the attack on the Twin Towers, also still in Guantanamo. From 2007 to 2018 the farmhouse ceased to be a secret prison and became a training center for Lithuanian intelligence, before being completely decommissioned. Now it will go on sale, it is not yet known at what amount.

