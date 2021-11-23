Littamè’s dream comes true, he will sing in Sanremo Giovani

A beautiful Paduan voice will perform live in Sanremo Giovani on Rai1 on 15 December from the Teatro Casinò di Sanremo: Angelica Littamè, who in art uses only her surname, from Terrassa Padovana, was promoted among the 4 finalists of the Sanremo Area. He passed the last audition in front of the Rai artistic commission, which decreed the 4 artists who will participate in the evening before Christmas. His song is already strong in the title Cazzo you have to watch and was chosen among the best 21 among the 56 listened to by the commission chaired by Franco Zanetti and with the well-known maestro Giuseppe Vessicchio, the singer Piero Pelù, Mauro Ermanno Giovanardi and Marta Tripodi.

The news reached the 25-year-old pop singer-songwriter yesterday afternoon and immediately a lot of congratulatory messages from friends, relatives and colleagues flocked. “Fulvio, an organizer of the Sanremo Area called me and I didn’t want to believe it – confessed Angelica, with a degree in History and Protection of Cultural Heritage in Padua and a passion for volleyball too after having seen many concerts by big names like Adele, Rihanna, Coldplay I thought many times maybe I was there too; it will be a wonderful occasion and I hope that music will one day occupy my whole life ». What will he have impressed with his piece? «The message behind the words. I would like to tell people not to make judgments about anyone, because they often hurt too much. The swear word in the title is deliberate and in any case it is a term that is now part of our lexicon, changing it would give less strength to everything; it’s just a more incisive way of saying cabbage ».

FROM A SMALL

When did she approach the seven notes?

«When I was 7 for the first time I organized a family show with my little cousins, singing The Obstacles of the Heart of Elisa and Ligabue. I started taking singing lessons at 16 to have no regrets in the future; I’m not a daughter of art, before I used to sing the songs at home because I didn’t have the courage to let others hear me ». Then? «I participated in local competitions such as Vote for Voices in 2016 and I finished second; I have performed live several times with the Conselve School of Music. I have also already appeared on TV on Rai 2, ranking among the top 6 at the Fatti Sentire Festival in Cinisello Balsamo; from 2019 it was the third time that I was competing in the Sanremo Area ».

How did you choose the pseudonym?

“Since they always crippled the surname when they repeated it, I decided to use only that one so maybe it was easier to write it down or remember it.”

What does it do when it is away from the microphone?

«I enrolled in a course for art curators in Venice and I play at a competitive level in the first division in the women’s team of Conselve; I love to travel and laugh ».

Other projects?

“I have a song ready, but now I think I’ll focus on the performance that awaits me on the big screen.”

There was also another Paduan uvula in contention with his Sale for 4 seats: Ulisse Schiavo, aka Simone, born in 1994, guitarist, recently released with Precious Silver Grace which anticipates the new album of the same name for Underground Disks. Not a small consolation, the artist between electronic and experimental was awarded a scholarship of 2500 euros (also awarded to Virginia, another singer from Piazzola sul Brenta enrolled in the event) offered by a start-up that supports the new talents.