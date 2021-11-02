Littizzetto and the Chin Cuff: Angelina Jolie’s facial jewel on the red carpet of “Eternals”

At the premiere of the film Eternals, in Los Angeles, the facial jewel worn by Angelina Jolie. The 46-year-old actress, who walked the red carpet with five of her six children (Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox), sported a particular jewel positioned on the chin vertically, so as to join the mouth and the lower part of the face, towards the neck. The original accessory is called Chin Cuff.

To comment on the unusual facial jewel of the ex-wife of Brad Pitt was also Luciana Littizzetto in the last episode of The bomb, the program that leads together with Vic. “Will Jolie’s chin pin be successful?” the presenter said ironically about Chin Cuff.

Listen below!

Luciana Littizzetto comments on Chin Cuff: Angelina Jolie’s facial jewel

What is the Chin Cuff: the facial jewel worn by Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of “Eternals”

As we have already seen, the Chin Cuff is a very particular jewel that is positioned between the lower lip and the chin of the wearer. In particular, the one worn by Angelina Jolie at the premiere of “Eternals” is a creation of Nina Berenato. On the brand’s website, the lip and chin accessory is sold for 50 dollars (43 euros).

The site explains that the jewel is “fixed inside the mouth behind the lip and against the lower part of the chin”, and “must be gently pressed against the face so that it fits perfectly”.

Rome. Angelina Jolie at the Film Festival: “The superheroines of today? They welcome migrants”

“The super-heroines of today? The women who are on the front line and dedicate every minute of their lives to welcoming migrants, people who have fled not to fight, but precisely to avoid war and give security to the family ”.

To say it is Angelina Jolie who last Sunday walked on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival for the film “Eternals”. Alongside the divas, her two daughters Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15.

Here are the pictures!

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: (LR) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa / Getty Images for Marvel) TOPSHOT – US actress Angelina Jolie arrives for the screening of the film “Eternals” on October 24, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica venue in Rome, during the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images) ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: (LR) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Antonio Masiello / Getty Images for RFF) ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for RFF) US actress Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (R) for the screening of the film “Eternals” on October 24, 2021 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica venue in Rome, during the 16th Rome Film Festival. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI / AFP via Getty Images) ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 24: Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie “Eternals” during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images for RFF) OpenCloseNextPrevious

Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for Nomadland, tells on the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal superheroes, but often “defective” and even villains, forced to step out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy , i Deviants.

The themes of inclusion and diversity are dealt with in the film. To give just one example, Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is the first superhero to be portrayed as gay in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“I feel really privileged to have been a part of this film where inclusion is present and which will allow many people to see themselves on the big screen as they have never seen before,” said Angelina Jolie in Rome.

The same Thena, played by the actress, a fierce warrior who can form any weapon with cosmic energy, has some problems with memory, with memories, she has visions.

“After all, we all have the marks of the wounds of life. Thena suffers from mental problems, has a post traumatic syndrome, we talked about it for a long time with Cholé Zhao, preparing a film that demonstrates how powerful and strong one can be even with those problems. A splendid lesson, especially for young people. Not to mention those many people who will be able to meet again for the first time, as never happened. An inclusiveness that I hope will soon become the new normal. Regarding the past, memories, they can be a burden, but they make us what we are. Sometimes it is hard to share with the memory of the pains of the past ”the actress explained again.