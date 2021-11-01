LITTLE but good: the choice to expand displaces everyone

Parallel lives. Now it is a fact: the world of smartphones begins to stick to any brand, more or less known. Even Xiaomi was not satisfied with a fairytale semester, the first (surpassed Apple and Samsung) in the sale of mobile phones. And he dived into gadgets.

Samsung, Apple and Realme. Now also LITTLE seems to want to create its own ecosystem of devices that go beyond the simple smartphone, to make the experience more fluid, combining multiple devices under one roof.

The former godson of Xiaomi, an independent company in India since January 17, 2020, followed by his global counterpart on November 24, 2020, declared his intentions to try new horizons, in an interview with Android Authority.

POCO ecosystem: the plan to develop it. “Always with our philosophy”

POCO will develop its own earphones. And this is no surprise: Chinese company was expected to enter the world of gadgets. It was in the air: it will do it with Pop Buds, a Redmi TWS rebrand. “We always think that smartphones and IoT are a key strategy for us”. That said, Kevin Qiu goes further. “We set no limits”Says the head of POCO Global. “Nothing is forbidden to us”Retorts Angus Ng, head of marketing at POCO.

READ ALSO >>> Huawei Festival kicks off: many benefits, gifts and promotions for customers

“We will however continue to stick to our philosophy, practically playing it safe in this new beginning“. But POCO is ready to develop its own ecosystem. Words that suggest new devices: wearables (e.g. fitness trackers and / or smartwatches) and power banks could be a prologue to something bigger.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> He invests eight thousand dollars and finds himself with about six billion. But there’s a problem…

The idea of ​​throwing oneself into the world of tablets is not that far from POCO’s expansion plan. The timing seems right at first glance, as the struggling Android tablet industry has seen growth again. But Poco’s head of marketing goes with the lead. “Yes, the pandemic has produced clear growth on the tablet side over the past year and a half, but this crowding makes it more difficult for us to enter the tablet business.” At least for now, given that from the perspective of an ecosystem, tablets are now essential.

Without haste, therefore, but without a break. POCO thinks about a better future by armoring its jewels. Smartphones, in fact, always remain the spearhead of Chinese society. That is the launch of the M4 Pro, a device that should represent the interrupted continuation with the M3 Pro, of the economic range. It will mount the MediaTek processor (Dimensity 700 to be precise), this seems the only certainty, given that it is performing and competitive almost as much as Qualcomm, which has always been a leader in the sector of smartphone chips.

For the other specifications 8GB RAM is expected, with the 6GB variant and a naturally lower price. Of course, to stay on the subject, it will have Android 12. The rest will be discovered on November 8, the date scheduled for the official release.