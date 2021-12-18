“Little clarity forward, the second goal cut our legs”

At the press conference, Sinist Mihaljovic commented on the match between Bologna and Juventus. This what collected by TuttoMercatoWeb.

Did you expect something more from your team? “We took the first goal cold but between the first and the second we were there, we managed the match, we lacked decision, clarity and nastiness in the last 20 meters. The second goal cut our legs, the game is all there, we didn’t manage to score. We could have done more but due to their skill and some of our inaccuracies we didn’t manage to equalize. “.

Svanberg is showing great continuity: “He’s doing well, and he’s been doing it all year long”.

Barrow instead? “It’s useless to talk about all the singles, there was something missing in front of us as we didn’t score. We weren’t able to throw it in, when you don’t score it’s hard to score points.”.

Was there the possibility to remove a defender and add an offensive player? “It could have been but we didn’t have the right-back. It wasn’t a question of form, however, the team managed the game well until the second goal and played. It is not a problem of form, we were in their half of the pitch. more offensive thrust but Lollo was not feeling well and therefore we didn’t have a right back “.

How is morale after 3 losses in a row? “We need balance, we must always play to win as we will against Sassuolo and we will play our game there too”.

Arnautovic tries too much for embroidery and doesn’t wear it, right? “Sisi, he has to be more decisive, I often tell them. But they had some defenders. I expect more and more from Marko.”.