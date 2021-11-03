Little Cleo was found after 18 days, the mystery of the kidnapping in Australia remains: a man who hid the girl was arrested – The video

“Cleo is alive and well,” said an Australian Deputy Commissioner of Police after finding the 4-year-old girl who disappeared two weeks ago. The little girl was with a man, who was arrested, in a house in Carnarvon, not far from where she was seen about 18 days ago. As reported by the Guardian, Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said officers broke into a building in the middle of the night where they arrested the man holding the child, a 36-year-old who does not seem to have any ties to the child’s family. “Our family is complete again,” said her mother Ellie on Instagram with a photo accompanied by a message to the many who for over two weeks had been following the search for the child across the country.

The police still maintain absolute confidentiality on the investigations. Commissioner Chris Dawson on ABC radio explained that several clues had been followed in the past few days until the right home was found. At the beginning of the search, the police had put a bounty of one million Australian dollars, about 640 thousand euros, for anyone who had provided useful information to find the child. The most accredited hypothesis at the moment points to the kidnapping with the aim of a ransom. The little girl disappeared on October 16 while she was on a camping holiday with her parents. The mother explained that she had not noticed anything during the night the little girl was kidnapped. She woke up at 1.30 am because she was thirsty, but only at 6 in the morning did she find the curtain open and she noticed the disappearance of the child.

