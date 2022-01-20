Little Dean, 4 years old, was found dead, kidnapped by the babysitter. The man was behind a conviction for the murder of another child

“He was cheerful and happy.” Neighbors and acquaintances remember this way Dean Verberckmoes, the child 4-year-old Belgian, whose body was found Monday evening in Holland five days after his disappearance, following a kidnapping, which triggered a vast search operation in both countries. Main suspect is the babysitter of the little one, Dave De Kock, a 34-year-old Belgian, arrested in the city of Meerkerk.

The man, who had already been in prison for the murder of another child, indicated to the investigators the place where the body was. The victim was last seen on Wednesday in the company of his babysitter, according to public television Nos.

De Kock regularly cared for Dean and his little sister and was supposed to take the baby to his grandparents on Thursday, but that didn’t happen, prompting the mother to report her son’s disappearance. The joint investigation of the two Belgian and Dutch prosecutors is also looking for the motive, while an autopsy examination is planned to determine the cause of death.

The investigations

According to the first elements of the investigation – writes the Belgian website Le Soir – the child was kidnapped in Belgium but killed in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, the companion of the main suspect was placed in custody as she allegedly provided the police with contradictory information on the whole affair. According to the baby’s mother – who was unaware of De Kock’s criminal records and trusted him – the woman lied to protect her partner. In 2010 Dave De Kock was in fact sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death in 2008 of a 2-year-old boy from Ravels in Belgium. He had served his entire sentence for these facts, so much so that after his release in 2018 no restrictions on his freedom were imposed. During his detention in Tilburg prison he had asked to be admitted to a psychiatric institution, a request that was not accepted due to lack of places. Justice had therefore decided to lock him in another prison, that of Ruiselede in Belgium, where he had followed a program to get rid of his drug addiction. Dean’s body was found in the province of Zeeland (in the south of the Netherlands). to Neeltje Jans, an artificial island in the Eastern Scheldt, a popular destination for Dutch tourists. Little Dean’s country is shocked, with flags at half mast as a sign of mourning.